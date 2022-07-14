Meet ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield’s Bestie, Fatum Alford

Sheree’s RHOA comeback also allowed her to introduce some friends she made during her hiatus. One of those pals has been Fatum Alford, who first made her appearance at Kenya Moore’s birthday party for daughter Brooklyn Daly.

After her debut, Fatum proved she had Sheree’s back, and the She by Sheree CEO considers her a close friend. So, who is Fatum Alford? We’ve got the details here!