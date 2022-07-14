Meet ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield’s Bestie, Fatum Alford
Since Sheree Whitfield’s return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Bravo OG has been heating up the show with her storylines. Many fans have watched the typically private reality star get candid about her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, who served time in prison for several years. At the beginning of the season, Sheree opened up about her feelings for Tyrone and the heartbreak she experienced when he ghosted her in Philadelphia.
Sheree’s RHOA comeback also allowed her to introduce some friends she made during her hiatus. One of those pals has been Fatum Alford, who first made her appearance at Kenya Moore’s birthday party for daughter Brooklyn Daly.
After her debut, Fatum proved she had Sheree’s back, and the She by Sheree CEO considers her a close friend. So, who is Fatum Alford? We’ve got the details here!
Who is Fatum Alford?
In Season 14, Episode 9, “Midnight in the Chateau of Good & Evil,” Sheree invited Fatum to her home and revealed that she was still upset about Tyrone. After listening to her friend, Fatum comforted Sheree and told her that she and the rest of their friends already felt she deserved better. Sheree shared in her confessional that she and Fatum were close but didn’t explain how they met. However, she did say that Fatum often brings her kids over to Sheree’s house.
According to Fatum’s Instagram, she’s a single mother and shares a son and daughter with her ex-husband, Stephen J. Alford. Fatum’s kids often appear on her feed, and she shows off their school achievements and family trips.
Fatum is also Somali/Arab and describes herself as a “progressive Muslim.” On her Instagram, fans can see various photos of her proudly wearing a hijab and observing Muslim holidays.
“To all my Muslim friends/family and Muslims around the world: May Allah grant you and your loved ones all pleasure and prosperity on this holy month of Ramadan,” Fatum wrote in April 2022.
What is Fatum Alford’s net worth?
As of this writing, Fatum’s net worth has not been disclosed, though we do know that she works as a real estate agent and flaunts videos of herself jet-setting overseas with her loved ones. We may not know much about what she has in the bank, but we’re sure that Sheree (who has an estimated net worth of $800,000) wouldn’t hang out with someone with empty pockets.
While Fatum hasn't revealed much of her own personal dealings, she seemingly has no problem looking into others'. At Sheree’s party, Fatum revealed that she ran a background check on Drew Sidora’s husband, Ralph Pittman. She then said she discovered multiple aliases under Ralph’s name, implying the couple is up to some fraudulent behavior.
While some fans found Fatum’s actions messy, others applauded her for digging up dirt, saying that she's working hard to earn her spot as a full-time peach holder.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, airing on Sunday nights on Bravo.