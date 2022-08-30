Apollo Nida Had a Guest Spot on ‘RHOA’ Years After Going to Jail — Why Was He Arrested?

“I found out my divorce is final,” Phaedra told Porsha. “I wanna raise strong, Black men, and what was going on in my home was not the best atmosphere for children.”

While the marriage seemed over for Phaedra, a judge had other plans after Apollo’s legal team appealed the divorce. According to his reps, Phaedra made several errors in the court documents, which included misspelling Apollo’s last name and informing him that he could attend the court hearings from prison.