Married to Medicine Inside Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford and Dr. Jackie Walters' Unexpected Feud LaTeasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford shocked 'M2M' fans when she yelled "F--k you" to Dr. Jackie Walters during their group trip. By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 16 2024, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

During Season 10 of Married to Medicine, diehard fans of the Bravo show were introduced to several newbies. While we knew a lot about one new star, Phaedra Parks, and practically nothing about another newer doctor, dentist Alica Egolum, Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford's reputation preceded her. That's because Sweet Tea is married to Married to Medicine OG Quad Webb's ex-husband, Gregory "Dr. G" Lunceford. Nonetheless, Sweet Tea made sure to make her mark by showing her personality and ability to defend herself.

In her first cast trip with new and OG cast members of M2M, Sweet Tea had a few words for someone few fans predicted would be a target: Dr. Jackie Walters. Dr. Jackie, who has always been known as the cast's peacemaker, found herself on a sour note with Sweet Tea for something she said before Tea and Dr. G got married. So, what sparked the feud between Sweet Tea and Dr. Jackie? Here's what to know.



Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford and Dr. Jackie's feud explained.

On the surface, Sweet Tea and Dr. Jackie got along smoothly while filming Married to Medicine. However, Sweet Tea made it clear on the cast's trip to Hilton Head, S.C., that she didn't like how Jackie operated regarding her personal life, including her marriage to her husband, Curtis Berry.

In a Season 10 episode, Dr. Simone Whitmore announced at Dr. Heavenly and her husband Damon Kimes' event that she and her husband, Cecil Whitmore, would be hosting the group's 10th anniversary in Hilton Head. The location upset Dr. Jackie because years prior, in 2017, gossip blogs found Curtis canoodling with another woman. The action forced Jackie to discuss the infidelity on M2M, and it took a couple of years to heal.

Understandably, Jackie wasn't thrilled about reliving the drama she and Curtis endured because of his public Hilton Head scandal. After discussing their reservations, they declined Simone's offer to attend the couple's trip. However, once the group arrived at the vacation spot, Jackie, Curtis, Heavenly, and Damon decided to come, under the condition that no one mentioned Curtis's infidelity. Simone assured Jackie that no one intended to discuss it and just wanted to have fun as a group.

The good times didn't last long once Jackie and Curtis arrived. While sitting in the vacation home's kitchen, Sweet Tea told Curtis she couldn't let his scandal go because Jackie "made fun of my situation." Sweet Tea then recalled when Jackie said during her bachelorette party that Gregory possibly had a stripper at his bachelorette party and mentioned that "no one gave a f--k" about her feelings, though the group seemingly protected Jackie's. "Why should I empathize with you?" Sweet Tea asked Jackie.



Jackie quickly replied to Sweet Tea by telling her, "You don't have to [empathize], baby girl." She also encouraged Sweet Tea to "get it out" and let her "hear what you have to say," which prompted Sweet Tea to yell "f--k you, bitch!" shocking the rest of the couples in the room.

Jackie, however, only replied, "Thank you," and said she would "handle baby girl later." Sweet Tea was offended by Jackie saying she would "handle" her and said that's not what she needed, which Jackie disagreed with. The OBGYN then dropped the conversation and moved on with her night.



Sweet Tea apologized to Dr. Jackie, putting their feud on pause.

Despite Sweet Tea's dramatic ambivalence to Jackie, they resolved their issues at the end of their first day on the trip. After Dr. G calmed her down in their room, Sweet Tea admitted she was "overwhelmed" with her recent endometriosis diagnosis and other personal problems.

Later, during the ladies' trip to the golf course, Sweet Tea told Jackie she's typically an "empathetic person" but felt "triggered" by Jackie's unwillingness to let the group sound off on her and Curtis's past.

“Sweet Tea” cussing at Dr. Jackie was SO disrespectful! Dr. Jackie never swore at her, and is old enough to be her mother! Have some respect. Respectfully speak your grievances, and throw light shade without being discourteous like that. #Married2Med #m2m #Married2Medicine pic.twitter.com/Sdn0JoQxVo — DIcey88 (@Dadundone) February 8, 2024

Jackie accepted Sweet Tea's apology, stating she understood how she could've been "hurt" by what she said at Sweet Tea's bachelorette party. However, her BFF, Heavenly, said, "Jackie ain't never going to forgive that b---h. I'm just telling you the truth." Let's hope Heavenly isn't right, and things will stay sweet between LaTeasha and Jackie!