Heavenly Kimes's Net Worth Was Established Well Before 'Married to Medicine' The 'Married to Medicine' star has plenty in the bank and isn't afraid to let he co-stars know it. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 17 2025, 5:30 p.m. ET

When you page one of the ladies of Married to Medicine, you better be sure to come correct. Especially if you're trying to cross Dr. Heavenly Kimes. Dr. Heavenly joined Married to Medicine in Season 2, and has been the one to watch ever since. Her pithy one-liners and shady confessionals are part of what makes her fans coming back for more. When Heavenly isn't making us laugh, she's making us wonder who she will have beef with each season.

While the Miami, Fla. native has started a feud or two amongst her castmates, she means business when it comes to her checking account. Like many of the ladies on M2M, Heavenly knows being broke only works as a storyline, and not in real life. So, how much is the Bravo star worth? Let's dive into Heavenly's net worth!

Source: Bravo

What is Heavenly Kimes's net worth?

Heavenly's net worth, as of this writing, is $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her net worth comes from several sources of income, mainly the one that put her on Bravo's radar in the first place. After graduating top of her class with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Meharry Medican College in Nashville, Tenn., Heavenly moved to Atlanta and started her own practice, Heavenly Dental Associates, Inc., which is often featured on the show.

Heavenly also earns money from her YouTube channel, Dr. Heavenly Kimes. On the channel, she shares Married to Medicine reviews, interviews, and commentary on other pop culture topics. While Heavenly is hilariously captivating on her channel, it has been known to ruffle many feathers in her videos.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Dentist, Businesswoman, Reality Star Net worth: $4 Million Dr. Heavenly Kimes is an Atlanta-based dentist and one of the stars of 'Married to Medicine.' Birthdate: Nov. 17, 1970 Birthplace: Miami, Fla. Birth Name: Heavenly Williams Husband: Damon Kimes (m. 2000) Children: 3

What does Dr. Heavenly Kimes's husband do?

Though Heavenly is married to her work, she's also one of the few M2M stars who is married to medicine and married to someone in medicine. Her husband, Dr. Damon Kimes, is a pain and addiction specialist who owns Roswell Pain and Specialists in Atlanta. Damon reportedly makes a net worth of $5 million.