Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor 'Survivor' Legends Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow Bury the Hatchet on 'The Traitors' (EXCLUSIVE) Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow opened up to 'Distractify' about their 'Survivor' drama and revealed how Season 2 of 'The Traitors' brought them together. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 10 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Step aside, Sandra Diaz-Twine! Parvati Shallow is high-kicking her way to the crown, and not even a two-time Survivor champ can rain on her parade. Despite their multiple island adventures together, these Survivor legends aren't exactly sending each other friendship bracelets or scheduling coffee dates.

Article continues below advertisement

The drama escalated in early 2023 with a social media feud, making it questionable whether they'll team up in Season 2 of The Traitors. Can these rivals bury the hatchet, or are we gearing up for the reality TV showdown of the century? Ahead of the season premiere, Distractify snagged a moment with Sandra and Parvati for a brief chat. They opened up about their Survivor spats and spilled the piping-hot tea on whether this new and exciting chapter on The Traitors will bring them closer or crank the drama up to an exhilarating 11.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

What happened between 'Survivor' legends Sandra and Parvati?

"It's no secret that Sandra and I have had a bit of a contentious relationship," Parvati told Distractify. "There's been a back and forth about who's the Queen, who's the real Queen [of Survivor]."

Their drama-packed saga began back in Season 20 of Survivor on the Villains tribe. Parvati and Russell Hantz were running the show, and Sandra was the sly underminer. When they all sat down for the grand finale, Sandra snagged her second win, leaving the Micronesia winner in the dust.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock

Fast forward a decade to Winners at War — the reunion we'd all been waiting for. However, both queens got the boot before they could face off. But did that stop Sandra from throwing shade on social media in January 2023? Nope! She took to her keyboard, criticizing Parvati's game and claiming she's not a nice person.

Article continues below advertisement

"For all those Parvati lovers out there, go spend [two] hours on Survivor with her and see how much you like her then," she wrote on Facebook, per Us Weekly. "She's not that nice."

Parvati fired back via her Instagram Story, saying, "Call me anything, but please don't call me nice. Nice girls don't win Survivor or build lives they love. [Sandra], you can keep my name in your mouth to stay relevant. I ain't mad at ya [and] thanks for the compliment."

Article continues below advertisement

Sandra and Parvati said Peppermint brought them together on 'The Traitors.'

After wading through years of drama, Sandra and Parvati are finally seeing eye-to-eye — and guess who's the magical glue that sealed the deal? None other than Peppermint, the dazzling runner-up from Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race and fellow contestant on Season 2 of The Traitors.

"The minute I saw her, my smile turned into a frown. I was like, ‘Oh, my God,'" Sandra recalled, telling Distractify that she was initially dreading the idea of navigating the competition alongside Parvati. "But the minute Peppermint put us together, we sorted everything out. And for me, I had moved on like, that was it I never looked back."

Article continues below advertisement

Parvati chimed in, "When Sandra arrived at the castle, and I first saw her, I was shocked. My whole car heard me gasp audibly like, 'Sandra's here, oh god!'"