Caroline Stanbury Shared Her Thoughts on Getting Pregnant by Hubby Sergio Carrallo

During a recent episode of RHODubai, she admitted to being nervous about carrying a child after age 40.

“I'm very scared to have to do this again," Caroline said in a confessional, per People. "But if I can't have the baby, Sergio won't stay… Fact."

While Sergio never said he would leave his wife if she didn’t get pregnant again, he is seemingly adamant about conceiving a baby with her. When Caroline mentions surrogacy to him, he says he wouldn’t want to go that route because he wants the child to look like them.