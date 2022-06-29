Caroline Stanbury Shared Her Thoughts on Getting Pregnant by Hubby Sergio Carrallo
When Caroline Stanbury joined The Real Housewives of Dubai cast, she agreed to share many facets of her life. On the new Bravo show, she takes fans into her career as a celebrity fashion stylist and podcaster while juggling her home life. The Ladies of London alum is a mother of three children whom she shares with her ex-husband, Cem Habib.
Caroline also has a new man in her life, former soccer player Sergio Carrallo. In 2020, the couple married after she divorced Cem. Sergio, 27, and Caroline, 46, have become a hot topic on RHODubai due to their 19-year age difference. Rather than avoid their truth, the lovebirds open up about the challenges of the age gap. One of their most significant hurdles has been Sergio’s desire to have a baby with Caroline. But is the reality star welcoming another bundle of joy? Here’s what we know.
Is Caroline Stanbury pregnant?
Caroline and Sergio met in 2020 at an event for her podcast, Divorced, Not Dead. After several months of getting to know each other, Sergio moved to Dubai from California to prove how serious he was about Caroline. In Jan. 2021, the former college student proposed to his love, and they married that December. Caroline’s three children — Yasmin, 16, and twin boys, Aaron and Zac, 12 — were in attendance for the big day.
Since their wedding, fans have wondered if Caroline and her husband will have another baby in the future. Although Sergio is her kids’ stepfather, he doesn’t possess any children of his own. However, Caroline isn’t pregnant and doesn’t plan to be anytime soon.
During a recent episode of RHODubai, she admitted to being nervous about carrying a child after age 40.
“I'm very scared to have to do this again," Caroline said in a confessional, per People. "But if I can't have the baby, Sergio won't stay… Fact."
While Sergio never said he would leave his wife if she didn’t get pregnant again, he is seemingly adamant about conceiving a baby with her. When Caroline mentions surrogacy to him, he says he wouldn’t want to go that route because he wants the child to look like them.
According to Sergio, babies born through a surrogate look a little different from their biological parents, even though the couple uses their sperm and egg. Caroline’s husband’s comment left her in disbelief.
“This is definitely where I see the age gap because he is clueless," she said on the show. "He just thinks two people have sex and a baby comes out."
Caroline Stanbury’s kids don’t think she’s ready for another baby with Sergio Carallo.
Caroline’s children also have some strong opinions about her getting pregnant again. In the same episode, she talked to Yasmine and told her Sergio wanted more kids. Yasmine rejected the idea, stating she’s perfectly fine with only having her twin siblings.
"You're not allowed to have another one," Yasmine said to Caroline. "I don't care what Sergio wants. There's like no world that you could ever convince me to have another sibling."
Yasmine shared that she doesn’t think they should have any more kids because Caroline isn’t doing the best job raising the three she already has. She then suggested the couple open their relationship up so Sergio could have his baby without her mom.
“On the kid front, you forget that you have three most of the time," Yasmine declared. "He can stay married to you and have a kid with someone else!"
While Yasmine disagrees with the couple welcoming a new child, she doesn’t seem to mind her relationship with Sergio. In an Instagram post from Caroline’s 46th birthday in April 2022 (pictured above), her three kids and Sergio gave huge smiles as they posed in the couple’s new home.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai, airing on Wednesdays a 9 pm ET on Bravo, or streaming on Peacock the following day.