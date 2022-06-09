Caroline Stanbury Met Her Husband, Sergio Carrallo, While Celebrating Being Single

In 2019, Caroline confirmed on Instagram that she and Cem were getting a divorce after 17 years together (15 of those married) and three children. The pair have a daughter, Yasmin, 16, and twin boys, Aaron and Zac, 12.

After publicly announcing the split, Caroline decided to focus on working and raising her children. She soon developed a podcast titled Divorced, Not Dead, where she discussed being a single mother in her mid-40s.