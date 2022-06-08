'The Real Housewives of Dubai:' Learn the Birthdays of the Distinguished Ladies

The beauty queen Mrs. Lesa Milan Hall celebrates her birthday on March 23, 1989, so she recently turned 33 years old. Shout out to the Aries zodiac! The fire sign is known to be passionate, driven, and good at initiating new projects and ventures. With the success of Lesa's maternity clothing brand, Mina Roe, Lesa is the perfect example of a thriving Aries woman.

Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai, airing on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series the following day on Peacock.