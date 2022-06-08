Distractify
'The Real Housewives of Dubai:' Learn the Birthdays of the Distinguished Ladies

There’s a certain level of mystique that comes with being the new kid on the block. In regards to Bravo, the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai are all that fans can talk about. Not only is the cast drop-dead gorgeous, but the ladies are all accomplished and thriving in their own right. It doesn't hurt that the ladies are already bringing the drama and the show has barely just begun.

As the women of The Real Housewives of Dubai are making their first impressions on the Bravo audience, viewers can’t help but wonder about their personal details. After all, these women look very good for their ages. So, when are the birthdays of The Real Housewives of Dubai? Here’s the 4-1-1.

The Real Housewives of Dubai
1. Caroline Stansbury Birthday: April 28, 1976

Caroline Stanbury was born on April 28, 1976, making her 46 years old and a Taurus. People under the Taurus zodiac are known to have a love all things luxury and can be stubborn but with a down-to-earth personality. Since the premiere on The Real Housewives of Dubai, Caroline Stanbury (formerly of Bravo's short-lived reality series Ladies of London) has established herself as one of the leaders of the group, and we can certainly see her Taurus shine through.

2. Chanel Ayan Birthday: 1978

Even though Chanel Ayan is thought to be born in 1978 — which would make her 43 or 44 years old — her exact birthday has not been disclosed. They do say that you should never ask a woman her age, so we assume birthdays fit the same criteria in Chanel's world.

3. Nina Ali Birthday: September 28, 1979

Fruitcake co-founder, Nina Ali, celebrates her birthday on September 28, 1979 — according to LatestInHollywood — making her a 42-year-old Libra. Folks born under the Libra zodiac sign are known to be super-friendly, flirty, chill, and compassionate. They're also big on balance. It should come as no surprise that Nina gels well with nearly all the ladies on the show.

4. Caroline Brooks Birthday: August 9 or 10, 1985

As for Caroline Brooks, CelebsWeek lists her birthday as August 10, 1985, putting the beauty at nearly 37 years old. However, some of Caroline's Instagram posts suggest that her birthday is actually August 9, though she celebrates "CarolineDXB Day" on August 10. No matter which day Caroline's birthday actually falls, the boss lady gives off major Leo energy. Not only does Caroline enjoy the finer things in life, she's a natural-born leader who's fierce and confident. Caroline takes charge in all aspects of her life, which fans admire.

5. Dr. Sara Al Madani Birthday: January 19, 1986

Dr. Sara Al Madani is a Capricorn who celebrates her birthday on January 19,1986, making her 36 years old as of 2022. Seeing that Dr. Sara is a jack of all trades, the accomplished mom-of-three gives off major hardworking Capricorn vibes. Dr. Sara is ambitious and enterprising, which is why her tagline — "A woman should be two things: who and what she wants" — is totally fitting.

6. Lesa Milan Hall Birthday: March 23, 1989

The beauty queen Mrs. Lesa Milan Hall celebrates her birthday on March 23, 1989, so she recently turned 33 years old. Shout out to the Aries zodiac! The fire sign is known to be passionate, driven, and good at initiating new projects and ventures. With the success of Lesa's maternity clothing brand, Mina Roe, Lesa is the perfect example of a thriving Aries woman.

Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai, airing on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series the following day on Peacock.

