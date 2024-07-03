Bae-Watch! Who Is the New Man in Sara Al Madani's Life?

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai has delivered in a variety of ways. Caroline Stanbury's marriage to Sergio Carrallo has become nothing short of pure comedy, as Caroline seems more and more unwilling to acquiesce to Sergio's requests. Caroline Brooks is too stressed about her business to even think about dating, while the three happily wedded housewives, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, and Taleen Marie, balance their familial lives and navigating the challenges that come along with them.

One of the two unmarried women in the cast is Sara Al Madani. Sara is a twice-divorced single mother who is focused on healing from her past relationships. Her healing journey has been a major plot point for her, at least when she's not stirring the pot with her fellow Housewives. As a proud mother to her son Maktoum, Sara is still seeking a father figure for him. Her second marriage did not end well, so she is being more cautious now. So, who is Sara Al Madani dating?

Who is 'RHODubai' star Sara Al Madani dating?

During the fifth episode of Season 2, Sara introduces her new paramour, Akin Fontana, to the ladies. She refers to him only as a friend, but it's clear that they both have romantic designs for each other. Akin is a model and personal trainer who travels internationally for work. He bounces between Germany, the U.S., and Dubai, which means they've primarily been long-distance. Sara seems to like him, but it's her son's opinion that matters most.

How does Sara Al Madani's son, Maktoum, feel about Akin coming into their lives?

Sara has said ad nauseam that Maktoum's opinion matters more than her own when it comes to her love life. As he is still young, it's imperative for him to have strong male role models in his life, at least from Sara's perspective. Her second husband was supposed to fit the bill, but she shared later that he seemed to have no interest in being a father to Maktoum. Now that Maktoum has spent some time one-on-one with Akin, it seems as if he won him over thanks to a slushie hunt they embarked on.

Sara Al Madani has not had a lot of luck with love in the past, so she's taking her time with Akin Fontana.