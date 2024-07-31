Andy Cohen Amends His Thoughts on the Future of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

After a year full of Real Housewives casting changes and shakeups, Bravo fans have a keen eye when it is time to see the writing on the wall. The Real Housewives of Potomac saw a low-performing Season 8, with many fans calling for Robyn Dixon to be fired after she withheld information in the prior season about her husband's fidelity. She was fired while fellow stars Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Nneka Ihim left the show to focus on family. Fan voices were heard then, so will they be heard again?

Similar calls are now being made for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Viewers were hopeful for some kind of advancement or resolution following an insane Season 13 reunion special. However, when the season began, the battle lines were still very much in place, and unlike the previous 13 seasons, people were tired of the same old story. Viewership tanked to the lowest the series has ever seen, and it's clearly time to make a change. So, what has Andy Cohen said about a potential RHONJ reboot?

What has Andy Cohen said about a potential reboot for 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'?

Within weeks of Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiering, it was announced that there'd be a major cast shakeup. Now, with viewers begging for a change regarding RHONJ, Andy has addressed the issue on his show, Radio Andy. A frustrated fan called in and demanded answers about whether or not there would be a RHONJ casting change. Andy said, 'We’re gonna reboot it. We’re gonna do something different.'” Now, he's whistling a new tune.

Andy Cohen says his response to the unhappy caller about a reboot was "riffing."

After he made those comments on the show, it makes absolute sense that viewers were hungry for more information. Andy is now backtracking on his comments about the new reboot. In another episode of his show, Andy shared that his comments were not definitive and were not meant to be taken as gospel. He had mentioned that there would be all "new faces" on the show, but later said, “I was … not definitively saying it’s going to be all fresh faces.” They were simply flippant musings, not truth.

Andy may have backtracked his comments, but the lack of reunion shows that a change is likely necessary for the 'RHONJ' cast.