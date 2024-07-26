What Happened to the Twins After 'RHONJ' Season 6?

Andy Cohen didn’t mince words when he said that Season 6 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is "one season that you could maybe skip.” Many of the storylines were overshadowed by Teresa Guidice preparing to go to jail. Filming was then delayed for two years while Teresa was in jail, making it harder for fans to remember the previous season. Additionally, many of the cast members in Season 6 were newcomers, including twin sisters, Nicole Napolitano and Teresa Aprea.

After their season, they were never asked to return. What happened to the twins on RHONJ? Let’s look at their brief time on the show and what they’ve been up to since.

What happened to the twins on 'RHONJ'?

As twins, they may be used to sharing everything. But Teresa and Nicole didn’t share a storyline during their season on the show. Teresa's storyline focused on owning a few restaurants with her husband, Tino. Meanwhile, Nicole was going through her divorce and dating Bobby Ciasulli. Since their relationship was dramatic, fans weren’t surprised when they split up shortly after filming.

Both girls were a shoo-in for the show's audience thanks to their strong Italian backgrounds and loud personalities. Both women, for example, fought with fellow cast member Amber Marchese. This happened after Amber’s husband Jim accused Teresa and Nicole’s mother, Santa, of having an affair with Teresa’s husband. "Jim's whole story line is bashing other people. There is nothing positive that comes out of his mouth," Nicole told Us Weekly.

Teresa Aprea & Nicole Napolitano - #RHONJ

(Season 6)



I never see why they were axed. They brought sooo much to the show. Funny, fiery & dynamic. And became Teresa G’s real friends.



They 100% should be back, and if they’d had another yr they’d be considered iconic. pic.twitter.com/H4tZsfsUw4 — RHONYBravo (@rhony_bravo) October 30, 2020 Source: X | @RHWHeaven

"He's a liar. If anyone in their right mind thinks I would be with a man that slept with my mother or that I have a mother that would sleep with my man, they are sick," she continued. Like many new cast members, the twins also fought with the OG Teresa Guidice. This took place toward the end of the season due to Teresa’s involvement in spreading the affair about the twin’s mother. Although they clashed at the reunion, Nicole later said that the women made up.

"You know what? We actually became friends right afterwards. So right after the reunion, everything was amazing," Nicole told Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Why weren’t Nicole and Teresa asked back to the show?

Real Mr. Housewife, a gossip website, claimed that the twins weren’t asked back due to their proximity to their other cast. “Production is thinking of going in a different direction this season and going back to the show’s North Jersey roots." The unnamed production insider shared that both twins live an hour away, which made it too difficult to help them build connections with the other cast members.