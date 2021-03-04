Logo
In Case You're Wondering, Nicole and Bobby From 'RHONJ' Went Their Separate Ways

Mar. 3 2021, Published 8:58 p.m. ET

Season 11 of Real Housewives of New Jersey  is back, and it might have you feeling nostalgic about past seasons. Where are all the past housewives now? Are they still with their partners and spouses? One couple that was briefly on the show (in Season 6) might come to mind: Nicole Napolitano and Bobby Ciasulli. While Season 6 is pretty forgettable, there's a part of us that can't put Nicole and Bobby behind us for good.

Are Nicole and Bobby from 'RHONJ' still together?

Nicole and Bobby from Real Housewives of New Jersey are not still together. They seemingly split up after their time on the show, although the reasons behind their breakup are unknown and neither Nicole or Bobby have publicly addressed anything. Bobby was last seen dating Jill Nicolini as of 2020, an anchor and reporter for PIX11 News in New York City. 

Those who are familiar with Bobby know that he caused a bit of drama when he uploaded a video titled "TRUTH VIDEO." The video is an hour long and basically captures how much Bobby disliked being on RHONJ. He also spends a lot of time responding to accusations made by co-star Jim Marchese. He claims Jim and his wife Amber deliberately started drama on the show, claiming their goal was to become the "villains" that season. 

You might remember Amber calling out Nicole because she brought friends to Nicole's party, even though she allegedly said it was fine to do. 

Bobby also brought up the reason why he never talked about his family business (we'll get to this in a second) because his family wasn't supportive of him even being on the show, and he denied dating Nicole to get cast on RHONJ as was previously rumored. They apparently met at a Dunkin' Donuts. 

Who is Bobby Ciasulli anyway?

Bobby Ciasulli is a car salesman and volunteer firefighter who spent some time on Season 6 of RHONJ. But he's not just any salesman from any car dealership — his family owns a massive dealership called Ciasulli Auto Group, which has at least 10 different stores spread out in New Jersey. He still works there, according to his LinkedIn profile. Bobby uses his YouTube channel to advertise the business. And according to his Facebook, he still lives in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

Where's Nicole from 'RHONJ'?

Nicole Napolitano has kept things really low-profile after her and her twin sister's time on RHONJ. She's so low-profile she literally doesn't have any social media profile we could find. Her sister, Teresa Aprea, on the other hand, regularly updates her Instagram. Some photos even show Nicole, who looks happy. As far as we know, they still run their restaurants, Ponte Vecchio and Angelo's. 

It's unknown whether Nicole is dating anyone or has gotten remarried (she and her ex husband Joseph Mauriello share two children together). 

Watch Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

