In Case You're Wondering, Nicole and Bobby From 'RHONJ' Went Their Separate Ways

Nicole and Bobby from Real Housewives of New Jersey are not still together. They seemingly split up after their time on the show, although the reasons behind their breakup are unknown and neither Nicole or Bobby have publicly addressed anything. Bobby was last seen dating Jill Nicolini as of 2020, an anchor and reporter for PIX11 News in New York City.

Those who are familiar with Bobby know that he caused a bit of drama when he uploaded a video titled "TRUTH VIDEO." The video is an hour long and basically captures how much Bobby disliked being on RHONJ. He also spends a lot of time responding to accusations made by co-star Jim Marchese. He claims Jim and his wife Amber deliberately started drama on the show, claiming their goal was to become the "villains" that season.

You might remember Amber calling out Nicole because she brought friends to Nicole's party, even though she allegedly said it was fine to do.

Bobby also brought up the reason why he never talked about his family business (we'll get to this in a second) because his family wasn't supportive of him even being on the show, and he denied dating Nicole to get cast on RHONJ as was previously rumored. They apparently met at a Dunkin' Donuts.