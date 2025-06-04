‘Rhoa’ Alum Apollo Nida Revealed a Secret Son Born Before His Marriage to Phaedra Parks "I saw him and I was just in awe, I broke down crying again." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 4 2025, 6:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@apollonida03, @tcribb_13

To many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Apollo Nida will always be known for his marriage and tumultuous divorce to one of the show's stars, Phaedra Parks. Viewers met Apollo and Phaedra as a prominent couple in the city, raising their two adorable sons, Ayden and Dylan.

However, over the years, the former house husband's life has become more complicated. In 2017, Apollo and Phaedra finalized their divorce while he served five years of an eight-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud charges. Before he was released in 2020, Apollo discovered that he had an adult son he had never known about! Take your jaw off the floor and dive into what he said about his son.

Apollo Nida introduced his son, Trey Cribb, in an episode of their podcast.

Apollo confirmed he was a father to his adult son, Trey Cribb, on the first episode of their podcast, Any Second Podcast, which debuted in May 2025. In June 2025, a clip from the interview circulated on X (formerly Twitter) via the gossip account @baddietv and other social media platforms. In the clip, Apollo and Trey discussed meeting his son for the first time. "I saw him and I was just in awe, I broke down crying again," Apollo explained. "It was definitely a shift."

The former fitness trainer continued describing his and his son's interaction as "weird" and said he had many questions to ask him. Trey continued to ask him if he had spoken to his son since they met, and Apollo confirmed they were "locked in" and developed a bond while he was in prison. His co-host then asked Apollo if he could call him, and the last time they spoke. "With all of that, there are so many moving pieces. When's the last time you spoke to him?" Trey asked.

RHOA Star Apollo Nida Introduces His Long-Lost Son



Apollo has a new podcast he is co-hosting with his adult son Tre Cribb. Apparently he found out about him while he was in prison and the two forged a relationship.



Thoughts?#bravotv pic.twitter.com/Y4RgRHhXE3 — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) June 4, 2025

The question prompted Apollo to confirm that Trey was his son. "Well, you really want to know?" he asked, adding, "I'm speaking to him right now. You're the guy." Trey pretended to be shocked by his father's admission, though it was clear that he knew about Apollo before their interview. The clip ended with the father and son saying, "I love you." While many fans were shocked to hear Apollo had another son before he and Phaedra married in 2009, there was no denying their resemblance.

"Apollo's son Trey looks like his twin," one fan commented on their podcast's YouTube channel. "Everything across the board from the way they speak, mannerisms. Why did the mom keep her son from his father? Congratulations, it's never too late to build a relationship." "This was such a great interview," another fan said. "I wish you had the opportunity to give this on the show back then. Thank you for your transparency."