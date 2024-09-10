Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Announce Their Split After 26 Years of Marriage Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman were together for 33 years. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 10 2024, 6:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rbermanus

On Sept. 9, fashion icon Rachel Zoe shared on Instagram that she and husband and of 26 years Rodger Berman made the joint decision to divorce. The split comes after more than 30 years together and after having two children together. But what happened and has Rodger said anything else following the statement?

The pair met at George Washington University in 1991. Rodger remained by Rachel's side during and after her reality series The Rachel Zoe Project and he is even one of the CEOs of Rachel Zoe, Inc. After decades together, their lives are heavily ingrained in one another's and it's unclear how this split and their divorce will affect their working relationship.

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman have decided to get a divorce.

Rachel shared a statement on Instagram from both herself and Rodger to announce their split. "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage," she shared in their joint statement. "We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share."

The statement ends with a request for "privacy during this time." The comments were turned off on the post, but some of her followers commented on her previous Instagram post before the divorce announcement to share their hopes that Rachel and Zoe could somehow work things out.

One follower commented that Rachel and Rodger's divorce marks "the end of an era." Another asked Rachel to "think real hard" about what she is breaking up in getting a divorce from Rodger.