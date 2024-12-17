Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus Are a Match Made in Interior Design Heaven Jeremiah is replacing Bobby Berk in the 'Queer Eye' lineup. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 17 2024, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: mega

Following the news that interior designer Jeremiah Brent is replacing Bobby Berk as Queer Eye's resident decorator and home expert, folks are dialing into his personal life — and more specifically, his high-profile romance with husband Nate Berkus.

Nate is, of course, a fellow interior designer. Together, they make up one of home TV's favorite it-couples, starring in Nate & Jeremiah by Design and The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project. And outside of their small-screen romance, they're even more adorable. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline through the years.

Nate and Jeremiah's relationship timeline began in 2012.

The couple initially met through Jeremiah's former boss, fashion designer Rachel Zoe, though they started off as friends. However, while on a "friendly" antiquing excursion together in 2012, they both knew they were meant to be more. In an interview with People in 2022, Jeremiah talked about his feelings on that day: "We were just going to hang out and go look at antiques."

"I was sitting in a brown leather chair and we were just talking. And I remember thinking to myself, 'Oh God, what is this? This is not what I thought it was,'" he continued. "There was something about him that, in his presence, I just felt so safe."

Nate, thankfully, felt the same way: "I would say it was within 15 minutes. I'll never forget it. ... I remember thinking to myself, I know. You're right. I know."

Nate proposed less than a year later.

Talk about knowing right away! Less than a year after their fateful shopping date, Nate proposed to Jeremiah atop Machu Picchu in Peru, where they celebrated their engagement with delighted friends and family.

One year later, on May 4, 2014, the couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony that took place at the New York Public Library. In fact, per People, they were the first same-sex couple to ever get married at the historic landmark.

Of course, being the iconic couple that they are, their wedding was officiated by former Oprah Winfrey Network co-president Sheri Salata and attended by Oprah Winfrey herself, as well as Rachael Ray, Katie Lee, Rebecca Minkoff, and more.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Poppy, in 2015.

On March 23, 2015, Nate announced the birth of their daughter, Poppy, via a heartfelt Facebook post. "Jeremiah and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our daughter, Poppy Brent-Berkus, born via surrogate," he shared. "As anyone with a newborn knows, we have our work cut out for us but couldn't be happier to be embarking on this life-changing journey that is parenthood."

Three years later, on March 26, 2018, their family grew by one more when their son, Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus, was born via surrogate. Interestingly, Oskar's name was chosen as a way to honor the middle name of Nate's former partner, Fernando Bengoechea, who died tragically in 2004.

"We have always honored Fernando’s memory in our relationship. He’s a part of our love story,” Brent told People. "It’s such an important chapter in Nate’s life."

Nate and Jeremiah joined the reality TV roster in 2017.

In 2017, Nate and Jeremiah became reality TV stars with their show Nate & Jeremiah by Design, in which they travel around and help couples with their home renovations while juggling parenthood. The series ran for three seasons before ending in 2019.