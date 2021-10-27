Wait, Why Is Jeremiah Brent’s Net Worth Lower Than That of Husband Nate Berkus?

Before he got into interior design, Jeremiah was the design assistant for style icon Rachel Zoe . He made his official TV debut in 2011 on her show The Rachel Zoe Project. Although he was working on the show to become a fashion stylist, he reassessed his career goals after being given an opportunity to furnish and decorate her new home. Shortly after, he branched off and launched his own interior design firm, aptly named Jeremiah Brent Design, according to his website .

While his firm focused on transforming clients' homes, Jeremiah didn't stay away from the cameras for too long. In 2015, he hosted Seasons 5 and 6 of the Emmy Award-winning show Home Made Simple on OWN.

Then, alongside husband Nate, he co-headlined the television show Nate & Jeremiah By Design on TLC, which ran for three seasons. Jeremiah has also made appearances in the Netflix series Say I Do, where he was part of a design team that created dream weddings for deserving couples.