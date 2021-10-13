A Designer Love Story! Here's How Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Met

The love story of Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent didn’t begin overnight. In fact, it took some time for them to get to where they are today. At this point, they're married and have two children together. They also star in their joint reality TV show Nate and Jeremiah By Design . If we could "design" our dream couple to consider #RelationshipGoals, it would easily be them! But how did they meet each other for the first time? Did they start off as friends?

How did Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent meet?

The relationship between Nate and Jeremiah started with a platonic friendship. Nate was busy building up his career with a solo TV show and his awesome design firm. Jeremiah was busy working as the resident interior designer for the Oprah Winfrey Show. Eventually, Jeremiah decided to part ways with Oprah to begin working as a fashion designer for Rachel Zoe. There he was introduced to Nate through mutual friends.

According to House Beautiful, their first date was spent shopping for antiques. From there, they started on their “forever fairytale." Jeremiah moved into Nate's New York City apartment, repainted the place, and made it so that the space felt like it was shared between the two.

About a year later, in 2013, they decided to get engaged while vacationing in Peru. How much more romantic can it get? A year after that in 2014, they tied the knot at a public library in New York City. The iconic ceremony was officiated by the call-president of the Oprah Whitney network, Sheri Salata. As sweet as it sounds, they actually ended up writing their own vows!

Less than a year after that, they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Poppy, in 2015. In 2018, they welcomed their second child Oskar Michael into the family. Their love story seems to just keep getting better and better.