A Designer Love Story! Here's How Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Met

A Designer Love Story! Here's How Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent MetBy Stephanie Harper
Oct. 13 2021, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
The love story of Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent didn’t begin overnight. In fact, it took some time for them to get to where they are today. At this point, they're married and have two children together. They also star in their joint reality TV show Nate and Jeremiah By Design. If we could "design" our dream couple to consider #RelationshipGoals, it would easily be them! But how did they meet each other for the first time? Did they start off as friends?
How did Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent meet?
The relationship between Nate and Jeremiah started with a platonic friendship. Nate was busy building up his career with a solo TV show and his awesome design firm. Jeremiah was busy working as the resident interior designer for the Oprah Winfrey Show. Eventually, Jeremiah decided to part ways with Oprah to begin working as a fashion designer for Rachel Zoe. There he was introduced to Nate through mutual friends.
According to House Beautiful, their first date was spent shopping for antiques. From there, they started on their “forever fairytale." Jeremiah moved into Nate's New York City apartment, repainted the place, and made it so that the space felt like it was shared between the two.
About a year later, in 2013, they decided to get engaged while vacationing in Peru. How much more romantic can it get? A year after that in 2014, they tied the knot at a public library in New York City. The iconic ceremony was officiated by the call-president of the Oprah Whitney network, Sheri Salata. As sweet as it sounds, they actually ended up writing their own vows!
Less than a year after that, they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Poppy, in 2015. In 2018, they welcomed their second child Oskar Michael into the family. Their love story seems to just keep getting better and better.
What about their reality TV show?
Nate and Jeremiah decided to launch their own show, Nate and Jeremiah By Design, in 2017. In the show, the couple uses their impressive designing skills to help homeowners with tricky renovations. They also recently launched a show called Nate and Jeremiah Home Project. They do it all while juggling the obligations and responsibilities of being parents. Episodes of their original awesome TLC show are available for streaming on Hulu right now.
Fans enjoy watching the way they interact with each other in this show so much, it wouldn’t be a surprise for them to possibly launch other, new reality shows in the future. They both have an eye for design and their love story is way too cute to miss out on.