Home > Television > HGTV

'The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project' Is Back for a Second Season! Where Is the Show Filmed?

By Katherine Stinson Feb. 22 2023, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

Two HGTV icons are back and better than ever in Season 2 of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project. Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus recently opened up to Distractify about how excited they were for fans to see the families they worked with for the second season.

Now the question is, did Jeremiah and Nate help families with their home renovation projects in one city only, or did they travel across the country for The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project? Here's what we know about where The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project is filmed.

Where is 'The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project' filmed?

The state of New York (not just New York City, FYI) was the main place where Seasons 1-2 of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project were filmed. The gist of the HGTV series involves Nate and Jeremiah helping an assortment of homeowners declutter and renovate houses in need of a refresh in and around the New York state area.

Another key filming location for The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project was Long Island, a region in southeastern New York state. Per TheCinemaholic, the Long Island villages of East Rockaway, Farmingdale, and Floral Park factor were filming locations for The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project as well. The first episode of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project Season 2 features Nate and Jeremiah helping a family out in East Rockaway, per HGTV.

Where do Nate and Jeremiah live?

So when Nate and Jeremiah film The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, are they venturing far from their own home base, or sticking close to what's familiar? In a sweet full-circle moment for the two HGTV stars, Nate and Jeremiah are actually back to living in NYC, in an apartment on Fifth Avenue that the couple actually used to own together years ago!

According to a report from Architectural Digest, Nate and Jeremiah realized that New York City had always been home after living in Los Angeles for several years. They were interested in returning to the same apartment they owned in Greenwich Village after three years of LA life (ironically, Architectural Digest featured their NYC home when they first owned it back in 2015), but the owners at the time weren't quite ready to sell it.

Once Nate and Jeremiah got the call that the owners were ready to sell the NYC property, they left their life on the West Coast without a second thought! (Hey, some people are more built for certain cities than others, and that's OK!)

