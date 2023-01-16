Home > Television > HGTV Source: HGTV 'Down Home Fab': Cole and Chelsea DeBoer Are "Hopeful" HGTV Will Greenlight a Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE) By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 16 2023, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Known for documenting her life as a teen parent on MTV's Teen Mom 2, Chelsea DeBoer (formerly Chelsea Houska) is showcasing a different side of herself in her new show, Down Home Fab. She and husband Cole DeBoer's new HGTV series premieres on Jan. 16 and follows the couple's home renovation journey as they work with clients to help make their dream home projects a reality.

So, will there be a second season of Down Home Fab? Cole and Chelsea spoke exclusively with Distractify about the future of their show and if the couple would be open to continuing to be in front of the camera on other reality TV series. Hey, they may just be on their way to becoming the next generation's Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'Down Home Fab'?

With Down Home Fab premiering in January 2023, there's plenty of time to see how viewers will react to the new home reno show. That being said, HGTV hasn't revealed an official renewal just yet. But Cole and Chelsea are hopeful for a second season. Provided that their fans are dedicated enough to help them make that happen, of course.

"This is something we'd love to continue doing," Chelsea shared with Distractify. "I mean, we don't know anything as of now. But we would love to continue doing this if it were an option." Cole added, "Let's just say [we're] very hopeful, hoping that everyone tunes in and just helps us there."

Right now, a second season seems promising, given the network's penchant for putting faith in new home renovation shows, much like No Demo Reno, which premiered in 2021 and returned for a second season in 2022. There's also Windy City Rehab, another renovation show that is going strong a few seasons in. With Chelsea and Cole's already preexisting fanbase, Down Home Fab definitely has a chance.

Chelsea DeBoer could see herself on another HGTV show.

Though Chelsea started her career on MTV's Teen Mom 2, which centered on the drama unfolding in the girls' lives, the reality star and her husband decided to step away from the network — and it seems like the pair may have found their niche with home renovation reality television. So, would they be open to filming more reality TV shows?

When we asked Cole and Chelsea what other reality shows they could see themselves on, Chelsea joked about joining a Real Housewives series. But then she shared that she could see herself and Cole on another HGTV show. "There are some cool HGTV shows that are like a competition, like Rock the Block," Chelsea said, in reference to the HGTV reality show wherein stars from the network face off against each other, competing in a series of home renovation challenges. "That would be so fun."