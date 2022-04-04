'Teen Mom 2' Alums Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Are Getting Their Own Show on HGTV

'Teen Mom 2' Alums Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Are Getting Their Own Show on HGTVBy Kelly Corbett
Apr. 4 2022, Published 6:56 p.m. ET
If you were wondering what Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Chelsea Houska) and her hubby Cole DeBoer have been up to since exiting the show in 2020, we've got the scoop!
The couple have since launched their own design business in Sioux Falls, S.D. But that's not all! They've also started working with HGTV.
In an upcoming series with the network, dubbed Farmhouse Fabulous (working title), the couple will showcase their design skills to other families in the area, as well as to viewers at home.
Keep scrolling for everything we know about Chelsea and Cole’s future show Farmhouse Fabulous.
Chelsea and Cole will help local families renovate their homes in new HGTV series.
Farmhouse Fabulous will follow Chelsea and Cole as they launch their own design business, blending Cole's construction chops and Chelsea's love for design, per a blog post from the network. The couple were inspired to share their talents with others after successfully building their own home from scratch.
Now, in each hour-long episode, Chelsea and Cole will work with a Sioux Falls family to give their home a much-needed facelift.
Much like Teen Mom 2, the show will also feature Chelsea and Cole's four children (daughters Aubree Skye, Layne Ettie, Walker June, and son Watson Cole). Chelsea's father is also slated to make appearances on the show.
"We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home," Chelsea said in a statement to the network.
Furthermore, Betsy Ayala, the SVP of programming and production at HGTV, also shared a few kind words about the upcoming series. "Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business," she said, according to the blog post. "We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series, and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!” Sounds good to us!
While the series has been given the green light, filming has only just recently begun for Chelsea and Cole, as she noted on Instagram in early April. Currently, Farmhouse Fabulous is tentatively slated for a spring 2023 premiere. Stay tuned for more updates!