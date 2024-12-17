In Season 9 of 'Queer Eye' Antoni Casually Drops That He Is Single — What Happened? "While they still have a lot of respect for each other ... they realized they were on different paths." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 17 2024, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kevharrington

The ninth season of Queer Eye went through its own makeover of sorts. The Fab Five was shaken up a bit when cast member Bobby Berk left the show after Season 8. There was some drama surrounding his departure as well as a fair amount of behind-the-scenes chaos. In March 2024, Rolling Stone ran a piece about Bobby's tumultuous exit and did a deep dive into some clashing personalities that might make the show less pleasant on the other side of the camera.

That wasn't enough to stop Scout Productions and Netflix from replacing Bobby with designer heavy-hitter Jeremiah Brent, who has since received rave reviews on social media. While all this was going on, one cast member was going through some pretty painful stuff. During Episode 2, Antoni Porowski casually revealed that he was going through a breakup. What happened to his partner? Here's what we know.

Antoni Porowski and his long-time partner called it quits.

In Episode 3 of Season 9, we meet 53-year-old Nicole Owens, whose husband left her and their three children right before her 50th birthday. The couple had been married for 30 years, and Nicole was completely blindsided by what happened. She later found out her estranged husband had been married to another woman for the past eight years. This was a betrayal Nicole was still healing from, and it was the act of piecing her heart back together that Antoni was able to identify with.

Antoni is the only single member of the Fab Five, and he touched on his status while chatting privately with Nicole. "I'm right in the throes of experiencing a relationship ending," he said, which caused Nicole to sigh in solidarity. This season was filmed in 2023, and in November of that year, a representative for Antoni told People that he and his partner Kevin Harrington had decided to "amicably part ways."

Why did Antoni and Kevin Harrington break up?

The representative did not go into detail regarding the split, but they did say the couple had "many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process." They added, "While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths." As of December 2024, both Antoni and Kevin have stayed quiet about the end of their relationship.

The last time Antoni liked an Instagram post of Kevin's was from September 2023. They are also not following each other on social media, though Kevin still has pics of Antoni on his. Antoni does not have pics of Kevin. If either of them has moved on, they aren't posting about it. What we do know is Antoni might have gotten custody of the former couple's dog Neon, who is featured prominently in Season 9 of Queer Eye.