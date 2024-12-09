Brandi Glanville Reveals Doctors Blame "Jumping Parasites" for Her Swollen Face

TV personality Brandi Glanville is causing quite a stir and sparking concern among her fans. In December 2024, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo of herself on social media, which left many fans uneasy about her well-being.

In the post, Brandi Glanville poses with a visibly altered appearance, and her caption simply reads, "Sick it!" The photo quickly gained attention, with followers flooding her comments with questions and expressions of worry. So, what exactly happened to Brandi's face? Here's what we know.

Source: Bravo

What happened to Brandi Glanville's face?

Brandi Glanville sparked widespread concern among her followers after posting a troubling photo of herself on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 7. The image quickly went viral, racking up over 1 million views and more than 600 comments from worried followers.

Many of her fans couldn't help but speculate about the cause of her visible swelling and the unusual appearance of her face. "Is that filler migration?" one fan questioned, to which a second person replied, "No, it's an immune response because she's in poor health."

A third X user suggested, "This looks like some kind of allergic reaction to something… her eyelids are swollen. Filler doesn't do that. People can be so rude." "It looks like mast cell disease," another fan shared.

She soon opened up about her ongoing health struggles, revealing a frightening medical theory. She explained that doctors had suggested her facial swelling could be linked to "a parasite that jumps around my face." Other physicians, however, had attributed the issue to "stress-induced edema."

Brandi disclosed that she had spent nearly all of her savings trying to find answers, having been in and out of the hospital for over a year. She added that she had spent almost all her money on trying to figure out the reason for the swelling and had been in and out of the hospital over the past 12 months.

What happened? I wish I knew I've been in &out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 8, 2024

"What happened?" she wrote in a follow-up post. "I wish I knew I’ve been in & out of the hospital this [past] year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out.”

Brandi claims that Bravo is to blame for her health issues.

Despite the medical advice she's received, Brandi Glanville continues to hold Bravo responsible for the disfigured features she's been struggling with for over a year. In July 2024, the Bravolebrity publicly blamed the network for her swollen face, citing the ongoing legal battles with Bravo as the source of her misery.

She shared a photo of her swollen face on social media, writing, I'm not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in. Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people, thank you Bravo. I couldn't even work if I wanted to at this point."

This is why I'm miserable and depressed :( I'm not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in. Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo . I couldn't even work if I wanted to at this point. pic.twitter.com/KUZGaEN70s — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 24, 2024

Brandi's health issues began in August 2023, when her face and lips suddenly swelled, triggering an anaphylactic shock. In October of that year, she was rushed to the hospital after passing out from the swelling, which caused her eyes to close shut. At the time, an insider later told Entertainment Tonight that Brandi had been "under so much stress" ever since the drama surrounding The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and her conflict with Caroline Manzo.