Andy Cohen and Kate Chastain Asked Brandi Glanville for NSFW Favors in a Leaked Video Brandi also has new allegations against Andy, including that he tried to get her to sleep with several of his other employees. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 21 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET

Content warning: This article mentions sexual harassment. The drama between Andy Cohen and Brandi Glanville is far from over after a leaked video supports her claims against the Bravo head honcho.

In February 2024, Brandi sued Andy for sexual harassment, alleging that he asked her to perform sexual acts on video. Here's what went down.

Andy Cohen was shown asking Brandi Glanville to watch him and Kate Chastain have sex in a leaked video.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, TikTok user @thesamallan reposted a video from The Sun of Andy with Below Deck star Kate Chastain. The video, which was allegedly sent to Brandi in July 2022, shows Andy and Kate standing together as they deliver some NSFW information to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. "Brandi, we have something to tell you,” he says in the video. "We are f--king tonight, and we’re gonna talk about you the whole time."

Kate then chimes in and tells Brandi on camera, "So essentially a threesome.” Andy then asks Brandi if she has about "90 minutes" to watch him and Kate have sex via FaceTime. Brandi discussed the video in her sexual assault claim against him. Andy also addressed the video in February 2024 on X (formerly Twitter), where he claimed the video was a joke, though he admitted it was "totally inappropriate."

Brandi Glanville said she felt like Andy Cohen was "pimping her out" amid their lawsuit drama.

Before Andy's leaked video surfaced, Brandi's lawyers called for Bravo to fire Andy, but an external investigation found the claims "unsubstantiated." Brandi's legal team persisted, and she shared more details. In August 2024, Brandi sent The Sun alleged texts of Andy encouraging her to sleep with multiple men, including his stage manager and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll.

Brandi stated she believed Andy was "pimping me out" by allegedly pressuring her to sleep with men he couldn't have himself. Andy has remained mum about the video and his former employee's recent claims.