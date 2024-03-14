Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck

Kate Chastain Has a Solid Net Worth Thanks to Her Time on 'Below Deck'

When Season 2 of 'Below Deck' premiered, there was a new Chief Steward on board named Kate Chastain. She was immediately a fan favorite.

Sheridan Singleton - Author
By

Mar. 13 2024, Published 10:44 p.m. ET

Kate Chastain sitting in a chair on 'The Traitors' set
Source: Bravo

When Season 2 of Below Deck premiered, there was a new Chief Steward on board named Kate Chastain. Kate was immediately a fan favorite. Her quick wit and no-nonsense attitude made for great television. She knew how to handle herself in any given situation.

Article continues below advertisement

While Kate had conflicts throughout her time on the series, they never got in the way of her work. Kate also had an excellent working relationship with Captain Lee Rosbach. She left Below Deck in 2020, so what is Kate Chastain’s net worth?

Kate Chastain made a name for herself and built her net worth on 'Below Deck.'

Kate Chastain posing on a yacht
Source: Bravo

Kate’s humor knew no bounds during her time on Below Deck. She famously assigned fonts to her fellow Below Deck crew members, one of several iconic Kate moments. For example, she assigned herself Times New Roman because, as she explained, “It’s classic. It’s the traditional standard; it’s assertive.” Comic sans was the font that “no one takes too seriously,” which was assigned to Amy “Jo” Johnson. Luckily for fans of Kate’s hot-takes, she still makes appearances on Below Deck: Galley Talk.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Chastain was so good on ‘The Traitors’ that she played the game twice.

Kate also appeared in season one of Peacock’s murder mystery game show, The Traitors. Kate stood out in the first season because of, once again, her no-nonsense attitude. She was the biggest suspect on everyone’s list in the first season despite being a Faithful. She came back to the series in the second season as a surprise guest and was initially assigned to be a Faithful again until Phaedra Parks recruited her to become a Traitor in the final stretch of the game.

Kate Chastain

Reality TV Personality

Net worth: 300,000

Kate Chastain is a TV personality who first appeared on Below Deck as the Chief Steward.

  • Birthdate: Jan. 2, 1983

  • Birthplace: Melbourne Beach, Fla.

  • Marriage: Single

  • Children: Sullivan Cay (10 months)

Article continues below advertisement

Kate is still in the ‘Below Deck’ family thanks to ‘Below Deck: Galley Talk’

Even though Kate left the show in 2020, she still appears regularly on Below Deck: Galley Talk. Galley Talk brings past “yachties,” who also happen to be popular with the fans, to watch the newest episode. They watch and comment on what happens in the episode and provide their unfiltered opinions on the current cast drama. Kate was a natural choice for the show, and thankfully, she was willing to join the party. She also spends time sharing cute videos and pictures of her son, Sullivan.

Kate Chastain on 'Watch What Happens Live!'
Source: Bravo

What’s Kate Chastain up to now?

After essentially self-eliminating herself in the second season of The Traitors, Kate keeps busy with her young son, Sullivan Cay. She is a proud single mom and she's able to raise her son the way that she wants to. When Kate was on WWHL after her pregnancy was first announced, she said, “I'm doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I'm happy to do it alone." Kate has shared that she is open to having more children in the future, but for now, it's just her and little Sullivan.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Chase Talks Feud With Gary — "We Have a lot of Differences" (EXCLUSIVE)

Ruan Irving Got Into Deep Trouble Quickly on 'Below Deck Mediterranean'

This ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Deckhand Seems to Be Making Other Bravo Stars Thirsty

Latest Below Deck News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.