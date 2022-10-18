Is Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch' Canceled? New Reports Show That It's Possible

Interestingly, the agency also shares that part of the reason for the snow crab decline is due to overfishing.

Mark Stichert, the groundfish and shellfish fisheries management coordinator with the state’s fish and game department, shared that “2021 and 2022 surveys noted an estimated 45 million pounds of snow crab left in the entire Bering Sea, with mature male snow crab populations declining at around 40 percent.”