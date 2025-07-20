The Reason Jake Anderson Abandons His Ship in 'Deadliest Catch' Season 21 Uncovered "My God!" By Jennifer Farrington Published July 20 2025, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Discovery

The hit Discovery series Deadliest Catch is gearing up for its Season 21 debut on Aug. 1, 2025, and to get viewers hyped for what’s ahead, a new teaser has been released that’s already sparking major concern among fans. In the teaser, which confirms the return of fan-favorite Captain Jake Anderson, Jake is seen wearing an oxygen mask in one clip. In another, he appears visibly distressed as he responds to a radio call, and says he’s abandoning the ship.

Wait... abandoning the ship? While Season 21 is already shaping up to deliver some major milestones and challenges, fans are eager for clarification on what exactly happened to Jake’s vessel, and why he left it behind. Here’s what we know.

Here's why Jake Anderson abandons his ship on Season 21 of 'Deadliest Catch'.

Source: Discovery

When you work in the field of king crab fishing, which takes you into icy and dangerous waters, things are bound to go wrong occasionally. That seems to be exactly what happened with Jake and his crew during Season 21 of Deadliest Catch.

In Episode 2, it appears Jake has to abandon his ship due to “a deadly chemical leak,” according to the episode synopsis. After the leak forces Jake to leave the ship, Keith “races to locate the Titan Explorer crew and save their ailing vessel.”

In a clip that shows bits and pieces of the moment, Jake can be seen wiping his face in visible distress just before his name is called over the radio. He responds with a tense, “I have to abandon ship,” and someone, possibly Keith, can be heard responding, “My God!” It’s a dramatic moment, to say the least, and one you probably aren’t going to want to miss.

While some viewers have speculated about what triggered the emergency, guesses range from an exhaust leak to an ammonia leak. The Redditor who suggested ammonia also pointed out that the boat was previously a “processor” to back up their theory. But until Episode 2 airs, it’s unclear what kind of chemical leak forced Jake to announce he was abandoning his boat.

Season 21 of ‘The Deadliest Catch’ follows the captains as they chase after a “billion-dollar bounty.”

While it’s pretty shocking to see Jake abandon his ship right at the start of Season 21, the episode is just the beginning of what looks like a jaw-dropping season that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

According to the teaser, the fishermen are venturing into new waters (literally) and “unfamiliar territory” as they set out to “claim their share of the billion-dollar bounty.” They’re heading far west to Adak, an abandoned island in Alaska’s remote Aleutian Islands, where they’ll face towering 50-foot seas.