'Deadliest Catch' Viewers Target Captain Jake Anderson with Unjust Criticism

The milestone 20th season of Deadliest Catch is in full swing, and fans are buzzing with thoughts! Many have taken to social media, particularly the show's subreddit, to share their thoughts not just on the latest episodes but also on the captains themselves.

One captain in particular, Jake Anderson, has sparked plenty of conversation and concern among viewers. And now, fans are eager to know: What happened to him? Here's a closer look at Jake's journey on Deadliest Catch and everything we know so far.

What happened to Jake Anderson from 'Deadliest Catch'?

OK, let's clarify one thing: Nothing has actually happened to Jake Anderson. However, numerous Deadliest Catch fans have flocked to the show's subreddit to criticize his appearance, and it's quite disheartening.

One person even went so far as to say that Jake looks like "a low-end restaurant owner" wearing cheap jewelry and smelling of "cigarettes and way too much bad cologne." Wow, tell us how you really feel!

It's truly unsettling to see people pick apart someone they don't know, especially from behind a screen. Many of them are pointing out his weight and essentially laughing about it. It's absolutely crucial to remember that we shouldn't judge or criticize others, as we never know what they might be going through.

At the time of writing, the only significant information we have about Jake's experience during Season 20 is that he learned of Tom Brossard's death while filming. We all know that the loss of a loved one can profoundly impact someone, so it's important to consider how this could be affecting his behavior and appearance this season.

Luckily, several Deadliest Catch are on the same page. While some take shots at Jake, a few others recognize how unfair it is to criticize someone they don't know online. "I really don't get why everyone always needs to bash Jake on here. He's not irresponsible and very much cares about his crew," one Reddit user said.

They continued, "He's working so hard to provide for his family and has been through a very hard time losing the Saga. And all everyone seems to care about is how he dresses, how much he weighs etc. And no, Jake is not drinking or doing drugs. He has been clean for more than 15 years."