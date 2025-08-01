Here's Why 'Deadliest Catch' Fans Can’t Stand Elliott Neese "OK, so to be completely honest, I have never liked this guy." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 1 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Captain Elliott

Viewers of the hit reality TV series Deadliest Catch have been introduced to a wide range of captains, some very likable, others a bit more controversial. Captain Elliott Neese definitely falls into the latter category. And while it’s been nearly a decade since he’s appeared on the show (he was last seen in Season 11, though some speculate he could pop up in Season 21), his name still comes up regularly.

That’s partly because longtime fans continue to revisit old episodes, or new fans start the series from the beginning, making it feel like he’s still very much part of the show. Whether or not Elliott returns to Deadliest Catch, there’s no denying he was once a staple. So naturally, conversations about him are still happening. The latest is people expressing their dislike for him, though most of the criticism stems from his past behavior. Here are a few reasons why people don’t like Elliott.

Here are some of the reasons why people hate Elliott Neese from 'Deadliest Catch.'

Source: Facebook/Captain Elliott Elliott Neese captaining the 'Sea King' in 2024

Much of the hate for Elliott Neese seems to stem from the behavior he displayed during his time on Deadliest Catch. For context, that was back in 2015, during Season 11. He hasn’t been on the show since, so most of the criticism people continue to express comes solely from what they saw on-screen.

Some viewers were particularly bothered by how he handled his past relationship with Valerie Gunderson, who is also his baby momma. He was often shown crying over her and having emotionally vulnerable moments, like sitting barefoot on the boat in the middle of big swells.

Others took issue with how he would call her repeatedly, something that eventually led to her obtaining a restraining order against him. One Redditor (@More_Image_8781) even called him out for phoning her during a storm “while his crew was outside suffering and he wasn’t even paying attention.”

That’s just one of the reasons. Others simply didn’t care for his overall persona. “His voice, his mannerisms, everything bugs me about that dude,” one Reddit user wrote, adding that they just didn’t enjoy watching him on-screen.

Another point of criticism involves Elliott’s drug use. He’s been relatively open about his struggles, admitting he relapsed around 2017 and later got sober. However, he also spent time in prison between 2022 and 2024 for dealing heroin. For many, his drug-related history has become yet another reason behind their dislike.

Elliott Neese seems to have turned his life around for the better since his 'Deadliest Catch' days.

While it seems like fans have some valid concerns that explain why they don’t like Elliott, that was then, and now, he appears to have made some positive changes in his life. He’s moved on from Valerie and has been dating Josie Cone, whom he’s been posting about since 2024, though it’s unclear when their relationship began.