'Deadliest Catch's Wild Bill Has Shared His Cancer Journey With His Fans — Where Is He Now? Wild Bill was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 29 2024, 1:56 p.m. ET

Season 19 of Deadliest Catch ended with "Wild Bill" Wichrowski revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis. Going into Season 20, many fans wondered how he was doing and if there were any health updates for Wild Bill. He joined the series in 2010 and led multiple different fishing vessels over the years, like the Cape Caution and the Kodiak.

However, after his diagnosis, he was forced to hand over the reins of the Summer Bay to Landon Cheney in his absence. What that means for Bill's future on Deadliest Catch and as a fishing vessel captain in general is unclear. But it was necessary for him to leave the sea to head home early to be treated. What has happened since then?

Are there any health updates about Wild Bill from 'Deadliest Catch'?

In August 2024, the Deadliest Catch Facebook page shared an update about Bill after he left the show for treatment. In the video, Bill explains that he is usually excited to go home after being out on the job, but now he has to "go under the knife." According to him, the procedure would implant something to kill the cancer cells in his body.

On Bill's own personal Facebook profile, he hasn't given any updates about his health since his diagnosis and surgery. However, he has frequently shared posts and photos about what he has been up to, from traveling to attending social gatherings with friends. And, it seems, he is in good spirits following his health struggles.

In July 2024, Bill shared a Facebook post with a photo of him and his girlfriend. In the post, he wrote, "She keeps me in line. Put up with a lot [in the last] few months." But it appears that he is still healthy, even if he hasn't shared any updates on his diagnosis and surgery.

Is Wild Bill leaving 'Deadliest Catch'?

When Bill left the Summer Bay to go home and have surgery, he left it in the capable hands of his skipper and the rest of the crew. But for now, it seems, his focus is to recover at home while fighting cancer. He could return to Deadliest Catch in a future season, provided of course that there is another season of the show past its twentieth.