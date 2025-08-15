Rachel Frederickson Won ‘The Biggest Loser’ — Here’s Where She Is Now "People tried to bring me down and (privately) succeeded." By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 15 2025, 5:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube: @HouseOfClips

From the moment it premiered over 20 years ago, NBC’s long-running hit The Biggest Loser captivated audiences and produced jaw-dropping results for those seeking to lose a substantial amount of weight. Premiering in October 2004 and running for 17 seasons, The Biggest Loser featured contestants who were challenged to lose the most weight and secure the $250,000 prize at the end of the season.

Almost a decade after the show was cancelled and with the release of a new Netflix documentary, many are wondering what happened to some of the most memorable contestants — such as winner Rachel Fredericks, whose drastic weight loss was the beginning of the show’s ultimate end.

Where is former ‘Biggest Loser’ winner Rachel Fredericks now?

During the show’s 15th season in October 2013, Rachel was a contestant on the show, initially weighing in at 260 pounds. By the end of the season, she was declared the overall winner after losing 155 pounds with a final weigh-in of 105 pounds.

Almost immediately, the backlash from her disturbingly thin appearance, which even shocked trainers Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels, was a hot topic of conversation, as many fans declared that the show had finally gone too far. A year after winning the show, Rachel revealed that the online comments and media commentary on her weight loss were very hurtful — and as a result, she has largely retreated from the public eye.

According to Cosmopolitan, as of 2025, Rachel has a private Instagram account, and her LinkedIn profile says she currently works in Minnesota at a farmer-owned food and beverage manufacturing company.

Rachel penned a personal essay about her experience following the backlash after winning the show.

In December 2014, Rachel shared how her happiness at her physical transformation was quickly overpowered by the intense criticism she received. “When I stood on stage at the live finale, I had never felt stronger. I had accomplished everything I wanted to do. I was extremely proud of myself. That moment didn’t last long,” she wrote in the essay for TODAY.

“Comments during the controversial storm following my weight loss were hurtful,” she continued. “My self-esteem once again was affected by other people's voices — this time, the kind that live forever in Facebook posts or written in the pages of magazines. People tried to bring me down and (privately) succeeded. To the voices of those who tried to lift me up after the finale, I thank you!”