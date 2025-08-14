Remembering All 'The Biggest Loser' Competitors Who Have Passed Away We’ve lost three contestants from Season 7 and three from Season 15. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 14 2025, 6:50 p.m. ET Source: NBC

Before the fitness influencer era took over social media, when everyone seemed to have a workout routine or wellness tip to share, there was the NBC hit show The Biggest Loser. The premise centered on contestants considered overweight gathering to compete and see who could shed the most weight over 30 weeks. The show was captivating, to say the least, similar to My 600-lb Life, and viewers quickly became engrossed in the journeys of the contestants.

While there were plenty of memorable moments and incredible transformations, some people from the show sadly passed away. Here’s to remembering all the Biggest Loser competitors who have died.

These are all the 'Biggest Loser' deaths, starting with Season 3 contestant Poppi Kramer.

Source: YouTube/Comedy Time Poppi Kramer doing stand-up comedy.

Working our way up season by season, the first reported death comes from Season 3. Comedian Poppi Kramer was one of the show’s most memorable transformations, losing a whopping 117 pounds and walking away from the competition at 115 pounds. Sadly, she passed away on July 26, 2018, at the age of 46, per Fandom.

Several ‘Biggest Loser’ contestants from Season 7 have passed away.

Source: Williams-Kampp Funeral Homes;NBC;Instagram/@letsgetgorgeouslashes (L-R) Estella Hayes, Daniel Wright, and Damien Gurganious

Season 7 may have been enjoyable to watch, but it is heavy to bring up because three contestants from that season have sadly passed away. Daniel Wright, a fan favorite, passed away in May 2019 after his battle with cancer, per People. He was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2017 and, two years later, died at the age of 30.

Damien Gurganious was another we had to say goodbye to, passing away in November 2014. Damien died after the “sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disorder, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), which caused inoperable bleeding in his brain,” his wife confirmed on Facebook, according to TODAY. He was 38.

Estella Hayes is the third contestant from Season 7 who left this world earlier than expected. She passed away in October 2023 at around the age of 78. Estella was a registered nurse and motivational speaker, according to her obituary.

Tina Elliott from Season 10 of ‘The Biggest Loser’ also died.

Tina Elliott from Season 10 is another contestant who has been laid to rest. She died on July 2, 2018, from a glioblastoma brain tumor, according to Fandom. She was only 66. On the show, she achieved an impressive weight loss, starting at 262 pounds and dropping to 191 pounds.

Three Season 15 contestants from 'The Biggest Loser' are also no longer with us.

Source: Legacy Hap Holmstead