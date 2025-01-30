Where Is Jacky From ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Now? A Look at Her Remarkable Weight-Loss Progress The 'My 600-Lb Life' participant saw success after Dr. Now served her with an ultimatum. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 29 2025, 9:01 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Even the most casual of My 600-Lb Life viewers know the show that follows people struggling with obesity has only a handful of outcomes. Some people who go on the show are determined to follow Dr. Now's diet and exercise plan so they can receive his often sought-after weight loss surgery and end their journey with the procedure. Then, there are others who, even with their best intentions, never reach their original goal.

In Season 13, Ep. 5 of My 600-Lb Life, Jacky Rogers is a hybrid of the most common types of patients that come to Dr. Now's office. Jacky entered the program intending to get her life back after back-to-back tragedies. Thankfully, she did enough work for the surgeon to give her the help she needed. Jacky's journey on My 600 Lb-Life ended with her being optimistic about the future after receiving gastric bypass surgery. So, where is she now? Here's what we found out about her post-600-Lb Life progress.

Where is Jacky Rogers from 'My 600-Lb Life' now?

Jacky began her time on My 600-Lb Life at 709 lbs. Her weight had made it difficult for her to move around, especially after she gained a panniculus on her abdomen. The NIH defines a panniculus as "an apron of excess skin and fat hanging from the abdomen below the waistline." Throughout her progress, she lost around 20 lbs each visit, much less than Dr. Now's expectations.

The doctor almost gave up on Jacky when she gained 17 lbs over two months, which she said was triggered by the two-year anniversary of her husband's death. However, when Dr. Now told her he would only give her "one more chance" before he stopped working with her, she decided to speak to therapist Dr. Matthew Paradise, who helped her resolve some of her past trauma. When Jacky returned to Dr. Now's office two months later, she went from 686 lbs to 623 lbs. Although Dr. Now wanted her to lose 70 lbs., he decided that her reaching 63 lbs sufficed

Since her time on My 600-Lb Life, Jacky has been more than compliant with her weight-loss goals. In January 2025, Jacky updated her Facebook profile photo and told her friends she had lost 384 lbs since filming the show in 2023. And while her posts are set to private, she has several selfies and full-body photos of herself celebrating her progress. Jacky also discusses her journey on her TikTok account, @losingweightwithjacky.

Jacky initially struggled with Dr. Now's weight-loss plan on 'My 600-Lb Life.'

Jacky went on My 600-Lb Life after experiencing a series of traumatic events. She shared on the show that she was often bullied on the show because of her weight, saying in a confessional interview that she reached 565 lbs by the time she was in high school. Jacky also said that, at 16, her mother, who battled with alcoholism for most of Jacky's life, died in her sleep. Then, when she was 25, her father died while she was living in the same house as him.

Jacky eventually moved to Linden, Texas, to move into her grandparents' cabin. Her grandparents and aunt, Teresa, were her central support systems, taking her to the grocery store and traveling five hours to see Dr. Now in Houston. They were also by cheering her on as she began losing weight and after her surgery. The episode wrapped with Jacky and her family being optimistic about her future.