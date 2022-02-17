How Tall Is Dr. Paradise on 'My 600-lb Life'? The Therapist Admits He's "Travel Size"

Although Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (aka, Dr. Now) is the one who guides the clients featured on the show when it comes to diet and exercise, Dr. Paradise is often the one who helps them with underlying trauma and other mental health issues.

The Houston-based psychotherapist is bespectacled and has a naturally calming presence — and fans of My 600-lb Life can't help but notice that he seems shorter than expected, especially when standing next to his clients.