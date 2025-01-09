Krystal A. From ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Said Her “Life Is a Gift” After Incredible Weight Loss Krystal A. said she was hopeful her and her family's life would turn around after her 151-lb weight loss. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 8 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Most of the contestants on My 600-lb Life are on the show because they've reached the point where they can no longer control their weight themselves and need the assistance of a weight loss surgery they hope Dr. Younan Nowzardan, aka Dr. Now, can grant. However, those who have watched the TLC series for 12 seasons and counting knows that Dr. Now stresses the importance of his patients having a strong support system willing to be in the trenches with them on their journey.

On My 600-lb Life Season 12, Ep. 2, we meet Krystal A., a Texas-based woman who doesn't have the support Dr. Now would like to see, at least not entirely. While her husband, Mark, encourages Krystal's weight loss and dietary changes, he, along with everyone else in her full house isn't willing to let go of their unhealthy habits. Fortunately, Krystal was able to push herself and achieve her goal of losing weight through weight loss surgery and taking charge of her physical fitness. But, where is she now? Let's find out!



Where is Krystal A. from 'My 600-lb Life' now?

Krystal began her journey on My 600-lb Life using food to cope with having a mother addicted to drugs and becoming a teen mom to a married man who was in his 30s. She eventually sought Dr. Now's help after she reached 620 lbs. When she got to Houston, Texas, she weighed 592 lbs. and continued to lose weight by following the doctor's guidance and his book.

Krystal managed to gradually lose weight despite her community, namely her best friend Jonathan, assuring her she was perfect at any size and free to eat whatever she pleased. However, she soon learned through therapy that she had used food to cover up her willingness to people please and attract men with addictive personalities. After therapy, Krystal was able to address issues she and her daughter, Corrigan, had that stemmed from Krystal raising her as a single teen mom.



Krystal A.'s My 600-lb Life episode ended with her losing 151 lbs., two lbs less than her initial weight loss goal. And while we don't know where her whereabouts are now, she seemed hopeful about her future. "When I look around and I see that my family is is content and happy, it makes it worth it," Krystal said at the end of the show. "When I was 600 Lbs my life was a nightmare and now I feel like this life is a gift. Doors are opening for me that I never thought would open."