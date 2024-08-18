Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > My 600-lb Life Does 'My 600-lb Life' Diets Actually Work? Some of the Individuals Did Keep the Weight Off Dr. Younan Nowzaradan can't help everyone, but the surgeon certainly does give tools to begin the process. By Alex West Published Aug. 18 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Weight loss is notably not easy, especially when underlying health issues are at play. In My 600-lb Life, a look into what it really takes to overcome extreme obesity plays out on the screen. Of course, the show came with controversy and complaints, including arguments that the tactics might not be sustainable long-term and skepticism about whether the individuals on the show would have what it takes to keep the weight off.

Surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan helps individuals lose weight, which includes preparation for high-risk gastric bypass surgery. In order to get the surgery, these individuals need to stick to a challenging diet that includes only 1200 calories daily. To get to the right weight for the surgery, they undergo a strict regimen and overcome their own mental health blockers, including addictions.



Has anyone from 'My 600-lb Life' kept the weight off?

Sadly, despite the work they put in, not everyone is able to keep the weight off after their surgery. In theory, the surgery is only the beginning of the process and the individuals on the show should continue working toward their weight loss goals. However, not everyone stays dedicated to the program or they encounter other health blockers which prevent them from being able to maintain the drop.

There are, though, quite a few success stories, too. These include weight loss warriors like Paula Jones and Chuck Turner. On the show, Paula started at 542 pounds. She went through the hard work with the surgeon before receiving her surgery. In the end, she dropped about 400 pounds and now speaks at conferences, according to her Facebook. She's continued to offer updates on her journey online and even explained how it affected her outside of just the initial drop.

Her success story spread to her family. On the show, fans met Savannah Jones, her child, who was 7 years old at the time. "At the beginning of my journey, you met my baby girl Savannah Jones. ... Now she is all grown up! I am so very proud of her. We have been through so much together!" Paula wrote on Facebook. She went on to explain that her daughter actually lost 80 pounds, too, as the pair continue to better themselves together.

As for Chuck, he was able to shed off much of his initial 693-pound weight, dropping 433 pounds of it. “Back when I was heavy I couldn’t move around,” he explained on the reunion special, according to inTouch Weekly. “I couldn’t function the way I needed to because of the weight. I was too heavy to do my job, so I used to rely on my [tow truck] competitors to help me.”