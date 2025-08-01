'Life After Lockup' Season 7 Cast: Meet the Couples and the Chaos They're Facing Season 7 of 'Life After Lockup' premieres on Aug. 1, 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 1 2025, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: WeTV

If you’ve followed Love After Lockup, you already know that getting out of prison isn’t the end of the story — it’s usually just the start of the next mess. That’s where Life After Lockup comes in. This spinoff gives fans a front-row seat to what happens after the honeymoon phase ends and the real-life complications begin.

In June 2025, the Life After Lockup Season 7 cast was officially announced. Per Futon Critic, the cast will return with some familiar faces, unfinished business, and plenty of emotional landmines. These are couples who met under wild circumstances and are now trying to make love work in the real world. Spoiler: it's not exactly smooth sailing.

The 'Life After Lockup' Season 7 cast returns with new chapters and bigger challenges.

This season features seven couples across ten all-new episodes — each one 90 minutes long. The relationships are messy, the stakes are high, and the drama is constant. Whether it’s surprise pregnancy tests, old warrants, exes coming back into the picture, or wedding dreams clashing with reality, these couples are learning the hard way that love on the outside comes with its own kind of sentence.

Brooke & JK (Aquilla, Texas)

Brooke and JK left Love After Lockup on shaky ground after JK’s visit with his ex, Alex. Now, a few weeks later, Brooke has some unexpected news: multiple pregnancy tests — with mixed results. On top of that, she’s keeping a secret that could change everything, and JK isn’t sure what — or who — to believe.

Will & Courtnee (Portland, Ore. and Sacramento, Calif.)

This couple wasted no time tying the knot — literally marrying just one day after Courtnee’s release. Unfortunately, she has landed back in jail while her husband Will is in a completely different state. Is there whole future in limbo? With distance, legal issues, and a still-active marriage, they’re forced to ask: do they fight for this, or cut their losses?

LaTisha & Keith (Davenport, Ia.)

LaTisha and Keith are finally together in the free world after delays in Keith’s release. The couple quickly learns life on the outside isn’t easy. They’re adjusting to real-world responsibilities — everything from family pressures to court dates — and figuring out how to build a life from scratch. Their biggest challenge now? Simply staying on the same page.

Zeruiah & Troy (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Things seemed stable for Zeruiah and Troy, but family tensions are starting to cause cracks. Troy’s living in Rochester with his wife, but his family wants him back in Buffalo. Add in co-parenting conversations with his ex, Yona, and he’s stuck in the middle — literally and emotionally.

Quiana, Damodrick & Jawalia (Lubbock, Texas)

Yes, it’s still a love triangle. Quiana took Damodrick back after kicking him out for cheating with his ex, Jawalia. Now they’re trying to move forward, but Jawalia won’t let go. She’s stirring things up, throwing around accusations, and keeping both Quiana and Damodrick on edge.

Bianca & Daniel (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

After getting a promise ring instead of an engagement ring, Bianca’s reevaluating everything. Daniel’s struggling with sobriety, and his past is creeping back in the form of old warrants. Meanwhile, Bianca is trying to reconnect with herself and decide whether this relationship is helping her grow — or holding her back.

Justine & Michael (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Justine and Michael (aka rapper Montana Millz) are raising nine kids together, including newborns and teens from previous relationships. After surviving a high-risk pregnancy, they’re planning a big, non-prison wedding with cultural flair. But dreams like that come with a price tag — and Michael’s music career might not be enough to cover it.

