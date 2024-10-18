Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Bianca and Daniel Clash Over Drinking After His DUIs on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "Don't put me on the spot here." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 18 2024, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: WE tv

Even though Bianca knew what she was getting into when she started dating Daniel on a Life After Lockup, apparently, nothing could prepare her for their relationship on the outside. Ever since he was released, they have hit hurdle after hurdle as a couple. In an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 18 episode of Life After Lockup, Bianca learns that she probably can't drink if she wants to stay with Daniel.

Daniel was incarcerated for being slapped with multiple DUIs. Bianca met him because she was looking to meet someone who was incarcerated after she was hit and injured by someone who was driving drunk. Alcohol has been part of their relationship any way you look at it. But if they have any hope of working out now that they are together IRL, something is going to have to change.

Bianca can't drink anymore on 'Life After Lockup.'

In the clip, Daniel and his parents meet up with Bianca and his cousin at a bar, of all places. When Daniel's dad James points out that "part of the reason he got incarcerated was from drinking," Bianca realizes that she crossed a line with Daniel. She doesn't expect Daniel to drink, but she doesn't think about how he might be triggered by her drinking, even in his absence.

"It's not a good look for myself and I feel bad," Bianca tells producers outside. "But I don't think that was entirely my fault, because why should that even be a problem?" Back inside, Daniel admits that being in a bar and seeing Bianca and his cousin drink makes him want to drink too. When Bianca angrily tells him he can take a shot, it's clear that Bianca's drinking is going to be a definite no-no if she wants this relationship to work.

Daniel was in prison after receiving multiple DUIs.

The main reason why it's best if Bianca gives up drinking, or at the very least curbs the habit when Daniel is around, is because of the reason he was incarcerated in the first place. Daniel went to prison after getting four DUIs. And now, it may even be part of his parole guidelines that he stays away from alcohol. In the state of Arizona, where Daniel lived at the time of his incarceration, alcohol screening can be part of parole after an incarcerated individual is released.