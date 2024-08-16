Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Shonta Feels Like She's Dealing With the 18-Year-Old Version of True (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "Seeing True outside of here, I feel like I'm dealing with the 18 year old that went to jail," Shonta says in an exclusive clip from 'Love After Lockup.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 16 2024, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: WE tv

The latest season of Love After Lockup is here with a blend of fresh and familiar faces, and returning to the spotlight is Shonta and True. After 13 years in prison, True finally meets his fiancée in person for the very first time upon his release.

Although this should be a joyful moment for the engaged pair, it appears that things aren't as smooth as expected. In fact, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distracitfy, Shonta hints at some unexpected challenges, feeling like she's with the 18-year-old version of True.

Source: WE tv

Shonta and True are already tangled in drama on 'Love After Lockup.'

The clip begins with True in a confessional, complaining that Shonta is taking his parole way "too seriously." "She just has an attitude," he says. "You know how people bicker and argue a lot? It's like, 'Ah, just get married already! Shut it up.' You know what I mean? Like, that's us, [but] I can’t get married to nobody that I argue with all the time."

The brief clip then shifts to the present day, where Shonta gets into the driver's seat of her car. True, who has been waiting in the passenger seat, asks Shonta, "What did you just go out there and do?"

Shonta explains she removed her mic, which leads to a tense exchange: "I feel like I'm dealing with an idiot," she says. "I told you how this worked, and you just, in the moment, do what you like. I don't want anybody telling me what to do. Let's get through it."

True responds, "OK … I'm not perfect, let's go." Shonta then drives off, and their car ride couldn't be more awkward. Both are visibly annoyed, and the long drive is enveloped in uncomfortable silence. After a few minutes, Shonta asks True what's wrong, but he replies, "Nothing, I'm cool."

In her own confessional, Shonta vents her frustrations. She says, "Seeing True outside of here, I feel like I'm dealing with the 18 year old that went to jail. True just thinks he knows it all. When it comes to the system, that's one thing you should have learned not to take a gamble with by now."