'Love After Lockup's Kim Has Spent Thousands of Dollars on Joey's Expenses (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

The couples on Love After Lockup and Love During Lockup and every show in between know what they're getting into with their somewhat unconventional relationships. Some of the couples don't even meet until the incarcerated partner is released. And in other cases, things can feel a bit one-sided. That may not necessarily be the case for Kim and Joey on Love After Lockup, but in an exclusive clip ahead of the July 26 episode, we learn about everything she has been doing for him.

This includes spending literally thousands of dollars on Joey while he has been in prison. While it's common for the partner or spouse of someone who is incarcerated to help them out financially until they are released, it's hard not to bristle at what Kim says she has spent and what she says the money was spent on.

How much money has Kim spent on Joey on 'Love After Lockup'?

In the clip, Kim reveals that she has spent "about $15,000" on Joey and their phone conversations, which, she adds, cost her $200 per week. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, the average cost of a 15-minute phone conversation for those who are incarcerated in North Carolina, where Joey and Kim are, is $3.01. That means Kim and Joey have more than 60 15-minute phone calls each week, and the monthly cost of that is even more unfathomable.

"We probably go through $200 a week just on the telephone," Kim says in the clip. And the car, and the clothes, and the shoes. I mean, he's gotten himself in trouble a couple of times in there and I've had to send money to those people." It sounds like Kim has been spending money on not only Joey, but on those inmates he has trouble with too, so it's no wonder the numbers have added up quickly.

Joey struggled with substance abuse before his incarceration on 'Love After Lockup.'

Even though Kim has spent a lot of money on Joey so far, that doesn't seem to be an issue for her or for their relationship. What might become trouble, however, is Joey's former struggle with substance abuse. He points out in the Love After Lockup clip that he was reliant on opiates for more than 20 years. When he gets out, even with Kim's support, that could be a tough hurdle for Joey to face.