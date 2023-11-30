Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Meet the 'Life After Lockup' Cast Here for All of the The Drama in Season 5B ‘Life After Lockup’s cast in Season 5B is full of couples who viewers have already followed in the franchise. They’re ready to continue to share their stories. By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 30 2023, Updated 1:52 p.m. ET Source: WEtv

If you’ve followed Love After Lockup, Love During Lockup and Life After Lockup on WEtv, then you might notice some familiar faces each season. And for Season 5B of Life After Lockup, the cast is once again full of returning couples. Maybe their stories just aren't finished yet. Or, they have fans who want to see how everything turns out for them.

Whatever the case may be, the cast for Life After Lockup Season 5B, which premieres on Dec. 1, 2023, seems unafraid to put it all out there. From dramatic fights to family issues, the cast members of shows in the Love After Lockup franchise are never shy about sharing the most intimate parts of their lives. And we all kind of love them for it.

Britney and Kerok (Richmond, Va.)

Source: WEtv

You know Britney and Kerok from Love After Lockup. They're back to figure out if they can make things work or if they are in two totally different places in life with no wiggle room. Britney still sees wedding bells and kids in their future, while Kerok is content to remain baby-free. Outside of that, Kerok’s brother's substance abuse issues force the family to consider an intervention and the potential drug use doesn't bode well for the conditions of the home Kerok stays in during his parole.

Melissa and Louie (Atlantic Highlands, N.J.)

Source: WEtv

Melissa and Louie took a break following Love After Lockup last time. Now, Melissa continues to have doubts about Louie and his commitment to her. And even when he makes the big move to New Jersey to prove his love for her, it brings more challenges for the couple. From Louie's mom's interference in the relationship to growing troubles between them, there's definitely more drama on the horizon for these two.

Joynomi and Redd (Farmington, N.M.)

Source: WEtv

You'll likely remember Joynomi and Redd from Love After Lockup. Redd had been hiding some infidelity and Joynoni was uncertain about where they would go from there. This time around, though, they want to make things work, as Redd gets to know Joynomi’s son. Her family's distrust of Redd is still a work in progress, however, and that's where we see them struggle this season.

Shavel and Quaylon (Dallas, Texas)

Source: WEtv

It has been literal years (two, to be exact) since we saw Shavel and Quaylon on Life After Lockup. They broke up for a while, but after Shavel dealt with a house fire and Quaylon offered his support, they got back together. Now, things are so serious that Quaylon wants to legally adopt Shavel’s daughter. However, things aren't all sunshine and rainbows, as Shavel's and Quaylon’s moms have a hard time getting along now.

Justine and Michael (Johnstown, Penn.)

Source: WEtv

By now, Justine and Michael are a fixture in the Love After Lockup franchise. As they return for Season 5B, Michael admits his concerns about moving to Las Vegas with Justine and her kids. When Michael's mom gifts Justine with a paternity test of all things, tensions rise even higher. And then we have Michael's parole officer, who throws yet another wrench into the couple's plans when he denies Michael permission to move..

Blaine and Lindsey (Luka, Miss.)

Source: WEtv

Lindsey and Blaine had their share of issues on Love During Lockup. But now, just as they’re ready to blend their families, Lindsey learns she could be facing jail time again, this time for upwards of 10 years. Then, we have some more potential drama between Lindsey and Blaine, which proves that things are never calm for Love After Lockup couples.

Aris and Cameron (Tampa, Fla.)

Source: WEtv

Although Aris originally fell for Cameron because of his music, Season 5B of Life After Lockup shows her less than thrilled with his suggestion of buying a $300,000 tour bus for them to live in. And Aris is pregnant, mind you. Aris tries to support Cameron in his rap career, but she also wants him to be realistic about his goals and proving a future for their growing family.

Shawn and Sara (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Source: WEtv

Although Shawn and Sara have a tow truck business and high hopes for their future, they face some financial and personal burdens in Life After Lockup this time around. They have to downsize to a new, less expensive home, and Shawn worries that Sara could fall back into habits with an opioid dependency, as she is given access to the medication following her plastic surgery.

Tayler and Chance (Elsberry, Mo.)

Source: WEtv