Lindsey From 'Love After Lockup' Spills the Tea on Her Dating Life (EXCLUSIVE) Lindsey from 'Love After Lockup' shared an update on Blaine and the *REAL* reason she broke up with Daonte in an exclusive interview with 'Distractify.' By Pretty Honore Apr. 28 2023, Updated 5:15 p.m. ET

All is fair in love and war, and the same can be said for WEtv’s Love After Lockup, where we met Lindsey Downs. Following a failed attempt at love, ex-Love After Lockup star Daonte Sierra surprised fans with news that he had moved on with Lindsey, and for a minute, it looked like they were in it for the long haul. But their relationship came to an abrupt end when Lindsey revealed that she had caught feelings for her longtime friend, Blaine Bailey.

When it came time to break the news to her now ex-boyfriend, all hell broke loose. Now that the dust has settled, Lindsey has broken her silence. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the reality TV star answered all of our burning questions and spilled the tea on where her relationships with Daonte and Blaine stand today. Here’s what she said!

‘Love After Lockup’: Lindsey and Blaine’s relationship is still on the rocks.

The Daonte-Lindsey-Blaine love triangle was among the most salacious scandals to take place on the show. Although Lindsey assured Daonte that her feelings for her friend were strictly platonic, she and Blaine struck up a romance while she was paroled at his place.

But according to Lindsey, she never meant to fall in love. “I think a lot of it was that he was there for me,” she told Distractify. “Like he was the one that helped me get back and forth to therapy. He's the one that helped me find a job.”

“I mean, when you're with somebody all day, every day ... those feelings do develop. And then I didn't know what to do with them,” she added. However, their happily ever after has been less than a fairy tale. Recent episodes of Love After Lockup saw trouble in paradise for the couple and according to Lindsey, things haven’t exactly gotten any easier.

"We have a lot of issues. Like we have a lot of issues. And communication is a large one,” she said. “I need somebody who's in that same mindset with me.” That person could have been Daonte … that is if he and Lindsey weren’t so “toxic” for one another.

Lindsey from ‘Love After Lockup’ shared the real reason she and Daonte broke up.

Lindsey told us that she and Daonte “never argued” in the early days of their relationship. However, that changed after she was released from prison. “And the more we argued, the less I wanted to talk to him. And the less I wanted to talk to him, the more he felt insecure about it,” Lindsey said. “I didn't want to hurt him because I really liked him. But I also didn't want to be with him anymore.”

“It wasn't working for me,” she added. Their cataclysmic breakup, which was caught on camera, left the reality star with “a lot of regrets.” “But I honestly don't know what I would have done differently,” the Love After Lockup star said, adding that the whirlwind of emotions was just “entirely too much “ for her at the time. "I really miss having like, at the very least, that friendship with Dante, but we did not have a very healthy relationship."

Although she and Daonte called it quits, they tried to rekindle a friendship off-camera. Soon enough, Lindsey learned that being friends “wasn’t very healthy” for them either.