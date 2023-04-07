Derek's Homecoming Is Marred by Monique's Suspicions on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Nothing says "welcome home after a few years behind bars" like your new partner immediately suspecting you of infidelity. And even though Derek may deserve some of Monique's scrutiny on Life After Lockup, she's quick to think he's cheating on her at any given time. So, are Monique and Derek still together after Life After Lockup?

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the April 7 episode, Derek arrives home at Monique's house. When he leaves the room, Monique's first instinct is to find his cell phone. This isn't the first time Monique and Derek had issues of cheating between them, and it's unclear how much is too much for Monique.

Are Monique and Derek from 'Life After Lockup' still together?

Monique and Derek have had relationship issues since before Derek was released from prison and came to live with her. But say what you will about the drama between them, because their love may be the real deal. According to Instagram, despite Monique and Derek's issues on the show, they're still together.

In March 2023, Monique shared a post on Instagram about a club appearance they both planned to do in Cleveland, Ohio, where they live. Outside of the show, things appear to be solid between them.

In the Life After Lockup clip, however, Derek may have some explaining to do. It's his first night at Monique's home, where he now lives. And while he finds wine for them to celebrate, Monique rummages around in his bags for proof that he is (or, hopefully is not) cheating on her. Unbeknownst to Derek, Monique still hasn't gotten over him talking to other women behind her back.

"If I find out that Derek is still talking to other women, that's pretty much a deal-breaker for me," Monique says in the clip. When she confronts Derek about unknown numbers in his cell phone records, he immediately puts up a wall. And, it seems, things are still tense between them when it comes to potential infidelity.

Monique caught Derek talking to other women before.

While Monique may be jumping to conclusions this time, she also has every reason to be concerned about her boyfriend cheating on her. Before he was released from prison, Derek talked to other women behind her back. And, in a recent interview with Way Up with Angela Yee, Derek admitted to cheating on Monique multiple times shortly after his release.

