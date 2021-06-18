You'll Never Guess How Much the Stars of 'Love After Lockup' Make per Episode

According to a report published by Starcasm in 2019, stars on Love After Lockup appear to be paid a flat rate of $2,000 per episode and an additional $250 if they agree to attend the reunion or participate in follow-ups after the show. Many of the participants on Love After Lockup have appeared on the show more than once.

Although the series hasn’t made the cast millionaires, stars of Love After Lockup have previously opened up about how their lives have changed since appearing on the show.