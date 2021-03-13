Maurice and Jessica's Love Might Now Be *Before* Lockup, Too

Everyone loved Maurice and Jessica on Love After Lockup , and why wouldn’t we? Jessica was Maurice’s ticket to a new and better life, and Maurice was Jessica’s ticket to love and a family. The two now have a son together, Ma'liq, and Maurice even got permission from his parole officer to move with Jessica to Las Vegas.

Maurice and Jessica were far from a perfect classic love story and they definitely had their ups and downs like any other couple. One of their keystone obstacles was Jessica’s family not supporting her marriage to Maurice. However, last we saw, Maurice and his charm won over Jessica’s family.

So where is the quintessential Love After Lockup couple now?