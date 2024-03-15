Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup 'Love During Lockup' Is Returning for Season 5, and We've Got the First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Does true love really exist behind bars? Find out during the explosive new season of 'Love During Lockup' dropping this April. By Kelly Corbett Mar. 15 2024, Published 10:02 a.m. ET Source: WeTV

Buckle up for a brand new season of WE tv’s Love During Lockup, a spinoff of Love After Lockup, coming at you this April. The hit reality docuseries is returning for its fifth season on Friday, April 19, at 9 p.m. EST, with new episodes available to stream on ALLBLK every Tuesday.



Luckily, we got the first look at this exciting new installment, and it's wild. We'll meet six new couples from all over the country as they try to make their relationships work with their partner who is behind bars. Get ready for some serious drama as they deal with sending money, awkward video dates, and the whole prison system mess. But hey, is it true love or just a sneaky scheme? Below, we share an exclusive clip of Season 5 and we also introduce you to the cast! This season is going to be fire.

Tennie and Rob

Husband and wife Tennie and Rob are from Yukon, Okla. Life isn't easy for mom-of-two Tennie, whose husband Rob has been in prison for 16 years. But weirdly enough, Rob is able to help around the house because he has access to a phone, which allows him to watch his family through cameras set up in the house. Tennie has accepted the cameras, but the tension builds when Rob becomes increasingly controlling and overbearing.

Ayonna and Jamahl

Ayonna, a mom and exotic dancer from Lancaster, Penn., is dating a man named Jamahl, who previously was her best friend's partner. Naturally, it's a messy situation that was made even messier when Jamahl went to prison. Nonetheless, Ayonna has stuck by his side. However, a secret Jamahl's family revealed to Ayonna threatened to shatter everything. Will their bond survive this hidden truth?

Andrew and Candice

Andrew, a total sucker for love from Greenwich, Nj, found his soulmate in the last place you'd think to look: a prison pen pal website. But Candice's letters had him hooked instantly. Not only does he start paying for an apartment for them to live in after she gets out of prison, but he buys her a truck and plans to ask her to marry him, too. Is she into him as much as he's into her? We'll just have to wait and find out.



Rick and Samantha

Hailing from Gilbert, Ariz, Rick, who previously has been married twice, ended up reconnecting with his high school girlfriend, Samantha, years later and turns out that the chemistry is still there. The only issue is that she's currently incarcerated. Fortunately, Rick isn't wasting any time. He proposed to Samantha during a prison visit, but will they actually tie the knot?

Joey and Michael

Joey, who is from Boise, Idaho, has a good job and a hot boyfriend. The only problem is he still lives at home with his parents, and his boyfriend, Michael, is incarcerated for drug-related charges. Will this relationship last and is there a future between them? We'll just have to tune in to find out.

Shonta and True