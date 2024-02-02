Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Are 'Life After Lockup' Stars Tayler and Chance Still Together? Here's What We Know 'Life After Lockup' stars Tayler George and Chance Pitt may be over for good after details emerge about Chance's new girlfriend. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 2 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @tayler_loveafterlockup; Facebook / Chance Pitt

The latest season of Life After Lockup features Tayler George and Chance Pitt, who we first met on Season 6 of Love After Lockup. As a refresher, they met online while Chance was serving a seven-year sentence for grand theft auto and burglary after robbing a bank. Chance and Tayler developed a relationship through letters and phone calls. After Chance was released, they moved in together but began having problems in their relationship.

Throughout the season, Tayler has accused Chance of infidelity. And in an exclusive clip obtained of Life After Lockup by Distractify, he finally admits that the accusations are true and that he was unfaithful. That said, are Tayler and Chance still together?

Chance Pitt admits to cheating on Tayler George during 'Life After Lockup.'

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Feb. 2 episode, Chance and Tayler have a heated confrontation discussing his potential infidelity. "I'm the best thing that could happen in your life for you and the kids," Chance tells her. He also says "You act like I can't change tomorrow." Tayler responds, "I'm not acting like you can't change, but I know for a fact that I can't change. I can't change the way that you made me feel about you."

He then tells her that she was suspicious of him cheating "before I ever did anything wrong." He claimed he would come back from work with the best intentions and Tayler "accused me one day after the next." Tayler claimed that Chance lied to her about meeting with other women at the bar. "Look I'm going to tell you what I did wrong and you can do what you want with that," he said. "So look I cheated on you," he said to which Tayler responded, "I seriously hate you so much."

Are Chance and Tayler still together? He started dating another women in late 2023.

We believe that Chance and Tayler are currently broken up. In November 2023, some fans got tipped off when Chance started posting content with another woman who wasn't Tayler. Her name was believed to be Alyssa and she was 24 years old. In fact, TikTok user @accordingtoamber1 took screenshots of their photos and compiled them in a video, showing evidence that the former convict, had even let Alyssa meet his son Mason.

In January 2024, Tayler's sister Bobbie Pretty Axx Twotimes shared an article on Facebook that claimed that Chance's new girlfriend had dumped him. Upon seeing the post, Tayler replied with the facts, claiming the article was false and Chance was still dating her. "They're still together, she was just unleashed for a few days. He's out so she's of course trying to come back ASAP," the reality star commented, confirming her ex had moved on.

