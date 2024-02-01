Home > Television > Reality TV Are 'Prison Brides' Stars Michael and Erin Still Together? New Charges Were Filed Against Him After getting out on parole, 'Prison Brides' star Michael proposed to Erin, his girlfriend of three years. Are they still together today? By Kelly Corbett Feb. 1 2024, Published 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

In Lifetime’s docuseries Prison Brides, seven women from around the world have fallen in love with a U.S. prison inmate. With many of these women never having even visited the U.S., they take a leap of faith and come to the States hoping to make their relationship work.

Among the featured couples in Season 1 are Erin and Michael. Erin, a single mother from Australia, has left everything behind including her child, to relocate to Ohio to be with Michael, who she has been with for about three years. Michael, who is no stranger to life behind bars, just finished serving an eight-and-a-half-year sentence for armed robbery. Now, that's he out on parole, he's finally able to start building a life together with Erin. And he wastes no time, immediately proposing to Erin after they unite.

“It’s definitely the most serious relationship I’ve had," Erin says during an episode, seemingly smitten about her future hubby. But viewers have seen a side of Michael that they don't like as he seemingly has anger issues and tends to take out his frustrations on Erin.

"Erin girl if the way Michael was talking to you whilst in prison is not enough of a red flag, I don’t know what is…," tweeted one user. Others criticized Erin for claiming she wanted to have another kid with Michael. "Oh Erin, did you forget about the kid you already have ?? Get to know Michael better first anyway," tweeted another. So, has Michael been able to work on his anger issues? Are Michael and Erin still together? Here's everything we know about their current relationship status.

Oh Erin, did you forget about the kid you Already have ?? Get to know Michael better first anyway. #prisonbrides — HRH Countess Stacie (@HRHStillStacie) January 25, 2024

Where are Erin and Michael from 'Prison Brides' now?

Given that Prison Brides is filmed months in advance, there's always a chance that things have changed between the couples since the cameras shut off. That said, Michael is believed to be facing new charges that have us questioning whether he's still with Erin and if she was his victim. Michael was arrested on Nov. 14, 2023, according to documents obtained by Starcasm.net.

The police were called to his brother's house, where he allegedly swung at and later drove a car towards an unnamed victim. Despite denying wrongdoing when questioned by the police, Michael failed to appear in court on November 28, 2023, for his arraignment. In addition to these new charges, he also faces a parole violation. The outlet further revealed that Michael has been in the custody of the Lorain Correctional Institution since Jan. 9, 2024.