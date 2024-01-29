Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC TLC Pampers the 'Love & Translation' Cast With a Glamorous Villa Getaway The tropical paradise of the Dominican Republic served as the picturesque backdrop for the filming of TLC's dating show, 'Love & Translation.' By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 29 2024, Published 11:08 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Step right up, folks, because Love & Translation is here to shake up your dating show binge! Picture this: Three daring American men embarking on an epic journey to find "the one." But here's the twist: None of these lovely single ladies they'll meet speak a word of English, and our trio of bachelors are just as lost in translation.

Will love conquer all, or will these language barriers prove too steep? Only time will tell! But before we get all caught up in the excitement, let's take a moment to swoon over the jaw-dropping scenery in this TLC series. If you're dying to know where Love & Translation is filmed, stick around because we've got the scoop.



Where is 'Love & Translation' filmed?

To satisfy the insatiable curiosity of our wonderful audience, we're thrilled to spill the tea that Love & Translation was filmed amid the stunning splendor of the Dominican Republic — where the sun shines as brightly as the cast of TLC's newest dating show.

Now, let's turn our attention to the beach villa where all the romance happens! Tucked away in the Cap Bonita area of Las Terrenas, this hidden gem is nestled within a gated community. But wait a minute because this is not your average home — it's a tropical paradise with a serene pool and jaw-dropping views that'll leave you breathless.

The trio of Americans believe love is stronger than any language barrier.

Ahead of the series premiere, the three guys looking for love on Love & Translation — Kahlil Haughton, Dylan Hodge, and Tripp Bromley — sat down with Entertainment Tonight and unanimously agreed that the language barrier created "endless amounts of misunderstandings." However, it turned out to be a good thing!

"I learned how to communicate on deeper levels, to the point, like, man, if words were used in this scenario we may not have connected the same way. We may have actually had a bigger misunderstanding by speaking in this moment, than the way that we just shared this time," Tripp Bromley explained to the outlet. "I was surprised by [how] once we got comfortable in the situation we were in how easy it became to connect."

Dylan revealed that he was "surprised by how well you can communicate with just body language," while Kahil added that he "learned a lot about myself and a lot of different cultures too. ... It's really helped me a lot."

