The 'Love & Translation' Guys Talk Searching for "the One" in a Unique Way (EXCLUSIVE) 'Love & Translation' stars Tripp Bromley, Kahlil Haughton, and Dylan Hodge exclusively spoke to 'Distactify' about the experience. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 19 2024, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Searching for love can be difficult. But searching for love when everyone in your dating pool speaks a foreign language? Well, that’s nearly impossible. Why do we say nearly? Because TLC found three men willing to accept the challenge. TLC’s newest reality show, Love & Translation, follows three American men looking to answer the question, “Can love transcend language?” The eligible bachelors will find out if the question is valid as they spend several days in a remote villa in the Dominican Republic.

Of course, they won’t have the same luxuries as other romance show contestants before them. The guys must find their potential soulmate using multiple communication methods since none of the 12 women speak English. The guys also don’t have a translator, keeping them even more on their toes. Ahead of the Love & Translation season premiere, the men — Tripp Bromley, Kahlil Haughton, and Dylan Hodge chatted with Distractify about joining a unique dating show like this and shared what brought them to the reality TV show.

Who are the guys on ‘Love & Translation?’

Dylan, Kahlil, and Tripp each come from various backgrounds. Dylan, 21, hails from Miami, Fla., where his family also resides. The self-proclaimed “Mama’s Boy’s” mother is from Belize, where Dylan spent his childhood. He told Distractify that Love & Translation became possible while traveling to Ibiza. Ironically, while on the trip, Dylan said he thought to himself, “I really would like to meet foreign women,” due to his love of “experiencing culture.”

Much like Dylan, Kahli, 24,l was looking for something new when he joined Love & Translation, though he wasn’t sure what he was looking for. Kahlil shared that he replied to an Instagram DM about joining the show and accepted the offer, even though he doesn’t consider himself a “reality TV person.” Kahlil said he’s also been “single my entire life” and had reached a point where he was open to finding love.

Tripp, 30, also wanted to find love again after navigating a breakup shortly before being approached to do the show. The LA-based personal trainer said he was contacted by a casting director to join and felt it was the “perfect opportunity” to put himself back out there.

“For a while, I just wanted to be alone,” Tripp told Distractify. “I wanted to heal from my previous relationship; I had a lot of growth and development to do on my own. And it seems like the perfect time right when I had opened my heart back up, had this opportunity found its way to me.”

The ‘Love & Translation’ guys said they now know “anything is possible” after their time on the show.

While Kahlil, Dylan, and Tripp agree that the language barrier between them and the women on the show was a significant challenge on Love & Translation, they had many more takeaways than realizing they needed to brush up on their Duolingo. Host Sangita Patel told us that the guys were “really committed” to the challenge, which ultimately helped their experience.

Although the guys couldn’t tell us if they found love, even with the lack of translation, they did drop some gems for anyone searching for love amid adversity.

Kahlil shared with us that the experience taught him that if he could date multiple women who don’t speak the same language as him, “anything’s possible.”

“The fact that you can really connect with someone who doesn't speak the same language? You can only imagine what it'd be like if you can speak the same language,” he said. “And I mean, is that better or worse? I don't know. But, like, you just know anything's possible. There are no excuses for any kind of boundaries, any type of like, anything you just can't get over. Like, there's no, there's no obstacles anymore.”