Who Is Micah Plath Dating? The 'Welcome to Plathville' Star Has Plenty of Prospects

During the first three seasons of Welcome to Plathville, viewers saw Micah Plath start a modeling career, move out of his parents' house, and go on a handful of dates with a couple of women. He never ended up in a relationship, per se, but he definitely formed meaningful bonds. Fast-forward to Season 4, and the second-eldest Plath son is living in Los Angeles, where the dating pool is much more varied and larger.

Naturally, TLC fans have wondered: Is Micah currently dating anyone? Let's take a closer look.